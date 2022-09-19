All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 5 (September 20 to 27)

Destiny 2 is a little less than a month in, but players are already receiving seasonal challenges for the fifth weekly reset. With two weeks remaining before Grandmaster Nightfall hits the official servers, everyone is eyeing the +15 power bonus on their seasonal artifact. This will help players reach the 1595 cap.

The upcoming week of seasonal challenges consists of the usual seasonal questline, alongside calibrations, playlist activities, and much more. The completion of each challenge will grant a specific amount of EXP and other rewards, which will also count towards the final objective with 79 completions.

This article lists all seven upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 5.

All seasonal challenges and how to complete them in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 5 (September 20 to 27)

1) Antiquarian V

Eido (Image via Destiny 2)

The first seasonal challenge from week 5 involves the seasonal quest, Sails of the Shipstealer. After acquiring the fourth relic from the Beastmaster boss in Pirate Hunt, players will have to complete another set of activities for this particular challenge.

An additional run of Expeditions and Pirate Hunt will lead players straight to the fifth relic. Additional objectives include defeating powerful Fallen enemies. Elites, Champions, and bosses will grant bonus progress.

The best place to farm these enemies next week will be the Exodus Crash Nightfall.

Relic required: 1.

Fallen kills required: 150.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Expert Expedition II

Expedition in Season 18 (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to collect buried treasures located across different locations in an Expedition activity. Additional objectives include Champion kills, which spawn in different stages of the game mode.

Treasure collection required: 25.

Champion kills required: 5.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

3) Seeker's Cache II

Spider's associates (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to summon their allies in Expeditions and Ketchcrash activities. Summoning crewmates will grant progress towards this objective, alongside reaching rank 10 in the Star Chart reputation. The latter allows players to pick up the Medium Treasure Beacon at the H.E.L.M.

Crewmates summoned: 20.

Medium Treasure Beacon required: 1.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

4) Spyglass

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to defeat enemies with Scout Rifle and shatter damage. Defeating Guardians in PvP or combatants inside the Ketchcrash activity will grant bonus progress.

Warlock's Bleakwatcher is an efficient way to freeze enemies into place. Coldsnap grenades are useful for freezing and shattering combatants as well.

Scout Rifle kills required: 200.

Stasis shatter kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Resist and Revolt

Cry Mutiny (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to acquire the seasonal ritual weapon, Cry Mutiny. It is a Solar Grenade Launcher with fixed perks such as Incandescent, Vorpal, Swashbuckler, and Demolitionist.

To get the weapon quickly, running either the Vanguard, Crucible, or the Gambit game mode during a rank-boosting week is recommended.

Cry Mutiny required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Superconductor

Hunter Arc subclass (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat a specific number of Guardians in Crucible. However, kills with Arc or Stasis effects will grant bonus progress.

Guardian kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

7) O Captain

Thaviks (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat Fallen and Cabal bosses through Vanguard Strikes or playlists.

Cabal boss kills required: 5.

Fallen boss kills required: 5.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

