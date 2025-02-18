All difficulty modes from Civilization 7 explained

There are numerous difficulty modes in Civilization 7 that you can choose from. The seventh mainline installment in Sid Meier's 4X strategy franchise offers many challenge levels. Choosing the right one is important as harder options might cause you to hit a brick wall, whereas an easy campaign will strip all the fun from the game.

This article explains all the difficulty modes in Civilization 7.

All difficulty modes in Civilization 7

Choosing difficulty modes in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

There are a total of seven difficulty modes in the title:

Scribe Governor Viceroy Sovereign Immortal Deity

Scribe is the easiest choice here. Civilization 7 will get harder from the next stages until the final and most brutal level: Deity.

Difficulty System

The difficulty system in Civilization 7 plays with numbers. As you move on to harsher levels, the game will increase the bonuses your enemies get, essentially starting you at a disadvantage. There will be an upsurge in enemy factors like Army XP, buildings, combat, culture, etc. Your resources aren't affected by it and the enemy AI doesn't change either. Thus, the only difference between these options is how big of a flat bonus number/percentage the game hands to your enemies.

Which difficulty should you pick?

You can also choose difficulty modes for a multiplayer game (Image via 2K)

For players new to the franchise, it is best to start with the easiest difficulty: Scribe. It reduces enemy bonuses instead of increasing them. This means that the player will start the campaign with an advantage, giving them some leeway to learn the new in-game systems.

For those familiar with the IP, the second difficulty, Governor should be a good pick. It creates an equal playing ground for both you and your nemeses, as neither gets any bonuses. Think of it as the Prince difficulty from previous Civilization games.

The rest of the difficulties are recommended for players who have knowledge about the intricacies of this franchise and want a challenging experience. Those who have experienced the game once can move on to Viceroy, Sovereign, or Immortal. They can gradually play through all difficulties, or skip past certain levels if they feel confident enough.

The final difficulty, Deity, is best played when you are aware of the game's systems and know which strategies work the best. While it provides the highest enemy bonus amongst all levels, players should be careful about its Army XP and combat increases, which are a significant jump compared to the more gradual gains in other factors.

Factors/Difficulty Scribe (Easiest) Governor (Standard) Viceroy (Intermediate) Sovereign (Advanced) Immortal (Expert) Deity (Hardest) Army XP 0 1 2 3 4 10 Buildings 0 1 2 3 4 5 Civic Cost(both AI and Player) 0 1 2 3 4 5 Combat -4 0 1 3 5 8 Culture 0 1 2 3 4 5 Gold -20 0 20 40 60 80 Happiness -30 0 20 40 60 80 Independents’ Combat -6 -3 -3 0 0 0 Science 0 1 2 3 4 5 Tech Cost(both AI and Player) 0 1 2 3 4 5 Units 0 1 2 3 4 5 Water Damage 33 33 33 33 33 33

Can you change difficulties during the game?

An important note regarding all the difficulty modes in Civilization 7 is that you cannot change it mid-game. Once you select it after picking your leader and civilization, the choice will be permanent. Thus, if you want to change it, you must start a new campaign altogether.

