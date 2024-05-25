All EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players in Ultimate Team for gamers to add to their squads, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of women's football. The National Women's Soccer League is the premier division for female footballers in the USA and hosts some amazing players who have now received boosted versions in-game.

The EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players were released alongside the Serie A Team of the Season, so many would expect the former to get overshadowed by players from the Italian top flight. However, the overpowered boosts provided to the women have made them some of the best in the entire game, especially when it comes to attackers.

The EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players have been released in Ultimate Team

Football in the USA has been revolutionized by the women's national team, securing international success at the highest level and bringing mainstream attention to the sport. With pioneers like Alex Morgan and Brazilian legend Marta still playing and performing consistently in club football, the EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players feature some of the most popular names in real life and on the virtual pitch.

American striker Sophia Smith is currently regarded as one of the best players in the world as well, earning a Team of the Year item in Ultimate Team this season. She spearheads the roster of EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS players with an amazing 97-rated item that rivals the likes of Mbappe and Haaland.

Which EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS Players have been released in Ultimate Team?

These are the players who have had an impressive season overall and have earned regular Team of the Season versions in Ultimate Team recently:

Sophia Smith: 97 (TOTS Plus)

Kerolin Nicoli: 96

Jenna Nighswonger: 95 (TOTS Plus)

Naomi Girma: 94

Sam Coffey: 93 (TOTS Plus)

Jane Campbell: 92

Lynn Williams: 91

Meanwhile, these are the players who didn't make the official TOTS roster, but their showcases of brilliance over the course of the season earned them TOTS Moments versions instead:

Alex Morgan: 96

Marta: 94

Sarah Gorden: 90

All these players possess the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles to be effective on the virtual pitch. Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Marta, and Kerolin Nicoli seem particularly impressive, especially with the five-star weak foot of Smith and Morgan, as well as the five-star skills of Nicoli and Marta.

