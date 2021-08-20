All exotic weapon reworks in Destiny 2 Season 15

Destiny 2 is just four days away from the official showcase of Witch Queen and Season 15. With the latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie), Bungie has published the final piece of news in Season of the Splicer. The community has to look forward to August 24, as the official title of the upcoming storyline remains unannounced.

As of Season 15:



The Anarchy, alongside plenty of other exotic weapons, has played an essential role for the Guardians against bosses and elite champions. However, Season 15 will see an adjustment in the damage output and rate of fire that might result in changes to playstyle and meta.

Exotic weapon changes from Destiny 2 Season 15

As Destiny 2 moves towards a new age alongside sandbox changes and new elemental gear, Bungie has also decided to change the role of exotic weapons inside PvE and PvP.

One of the major changes in weapons from Season 15 will be the infinite ammunition for Primary gear. Along with this, Guardians can proc the chance of dropping special or heavy ammo only by using an exotic weapon. Whether there will be modifications to further customize the rate of these drops is unknown.

1) Anarchy

The Destiny 2 community was expecting this ahead of Season 15 as Bungie made an announcement in one of their TWAB (This Week at Bungie) regarding the changes and nerfs they'll be bringing to Anarchy. While the company addressed it as a great weapon for solo clearing, it still outshines any other exotics in the game when it comes to boss damage.

Anarchy will have the following changes from Season 15:

Total reserve and magazine ammunition will be reduced from 26 to 16.

Damage to bosses will be reduced by 30% (This does not include champions).

Bungie hopes that Guardians will use this weapon more as a single exotic rather than a "jack of all trades."

2) Xenophage

Xenophage in Destiny 2 is a great piece of gear if Guardians are looking to deal damage to elite enemies in a short amount of time. It is very easy to use and fulfills almost all the roles of a heavy weapon.

However, Bungie will be reducing the rate of fire of Xenophage, therefore compensating the damage-per-bullet buff to machine guns.

Rate of fire reduced from 120 to 90.

PvE machine gun buff will be received less than other weapons.

With the rate of fire nerf, Xenophage will be inflicting reduced damage per second to bosses and elite enemies.

3) Fighting Lion

Fighting Lion in Destiny 2 has always been fun rather than just dominant against powerful enemies. With infinite primary weapon buffs, this breech grenade launcher will not run out of ammo.

Base reload stat reduced to 0.

Increase in reload speed on damaging multiple targets with a single grenade.

With the nerf on reload speed, Bungie wants Guardians to use the auto-loading feature instead of manually reloading the weapon.

4) Vex Mythoclast and other exotic weapons.

Vex Mythoclast has seen the lowest usage rate in Destiny 2 out of all the other raid-exclusive exotic weapons.

As a result, Bungie will be buffing this up on several aspects from Season 15 to make it exotic-worthy.

Increase in PvE damage bonus by 30%.

Increase in stability stat.

Catalyst reworks to grant stability and damage after defeating an enemy.

The rate of fire increased from 360 to 390.

Linear Fusion rifle charge time reduced from 820 to 533.

Overcharged stacks won't be lost on stow except in Linear Fusion mode.

Other weapons include Merciless with reduced damage penalty with increasing charge rate by 40%. Jotunn's reduction in charge time and damage per slot alongside Bastion with less damage output, increased spread angle, and increased PvE damage.

Last but not least, Sweet Business will have its magazine refilled upon picking up Special/Heavy ammo instead of Primary.

