All Genshin Impact Battle Pass weapons, ranked

The Battle Pass is a unique event in Genshin Impact with rewards like Mora, Hero's Wit, Sanctifying Unction, Mystic Enhancement ores, Fragile Resin, and Acquaint Fates. To gain these items, players must complete specific daily and weekly missions. Moreover, the Battle Pass has additional rewards like 4-star weapons if players can purchase Gnostic Hymn for the BP.

This article will rank all Battle Pass 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact based on their overall value.

Ranking all Genshin Impact Battle Pass weapons

10) Talking Stick

Talking Stick (Image via HoYoverse)

This Claymore is the worst item from the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact. It is only decent as a stat stick, giving 18.4 percent Crit rate. Talking stick's passive yields in bonus Atk or Elemental damage bonus when affected by Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro elements. This, along with the weapon being unsuitable for most characters in Genshin Impact, lands it in the last position.

Moreover, Serpent Spine is a better weapon option from the Battle Pass.

9) Solar Pearl

Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl is a Crit rate Catalyst but suffers due to its passive. This weapon is a decent choice for characters like Ningguang, Wanderer, Yanfei, Wriothesley, Heizou, and Yae. However, in most cases, these characters fare better with a Widisth weapon.

Solar Pearl's passive is situational, as the character needs to use the Elemental skill or burst to get the Normal attack bonus. Using Normal attacks first will grant you Elemental skill and burst damage buffs instead.

Due to this passive, maintaining the proper buffs on characters is hard. Furthermore, since Genshin Impact has better 4-star options, Solar Pearl now sits ninth.

8) Scion of the Blazing Sun

Scion of the Blazing Sun (Image via HoYoverse)

This weapon is a Bow and could be used as a decent stat stick, providing an 18.4 percent crit rate. The passive deals damage and applies a mark to the enemy, increasing the active character's Charged attack damage. Possessing a niche passive, Scion of the Blazing Sun could be usable for characters like Chasca, Lyney, Tighnari, or Ganyu.

The weapon sits eighth due to Genshin Impact having better free-to-play alternatives like Prototype Crescent for most characters. Moreover, due to the restrictive passive, only a few characters can fully utilize the buff.

7) The Black Sword

The Black Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword used to be one of the best weapons from the BP in Genshin Impact, but its value has dropped since the addition of Wolf-Fang. It's only decent for a few characters, like Keqing, Clorinde, Alhaitham, Ayaka, and Ayato. However, even for this lineup, Amenoma Kageuchi and Finale of the Deep are better craftable options.

Coupled with that, players will fare better with Wolf-Fang, which is also on the BP.

6) The Viridescent Hunt

The Viridescent Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Viridescent Hunt is the best bow from the BP but not the best 4-star weapon on this list. It is a good stat stick, and characters like Childe, Yoimiya, Ganyu, Fischl, and Chasca could use it. However, its passive is a bit different as it can group small enemies.

This weapon could be good for teams that don't have supports like Kazuha, Venti, or Sucrose. However, you could use these characters to group enemies instead of buying the Battle Pass. Due to an underwhelming passive, this weapon is ranked sixth.

5) Ballad of the Fjords

Ballad of the Fjords (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a good but situational weapon. The polearm is better than Deathmatch and is suitable for characters like Hu Tao, who don't scale off Attack much.

However, a minor drawback is that you require at least three Elemental types in your party to get the 120 EM buff. Although the passive is suitable for reaction-based and rainbow teams, it is a bit restrictive compared to Deathmatch.

4) Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

Deathmatch has a low base attack, but it gives 36.8 percent Crit rate, which is suitable for managing crit stats on characters. Units like Xiao, Yun Jin, Arlecchino, Cyno, or Emilie can use the weapon. The polearm's passive increases Atk and Def if more than two opponents are nearby; if not, it boosts Atk.

The lower base attack might sound like a limitation, but you get additional Atk buffs regardless of the number of opponents. This weapon is among the best 4-star options for characters like Cyno, Xiao, Arlecchino, and Emilie. Due to these reasons, Deathmatch ranks fourth among all the BP weapons.

3) Wolf-Fang

Wolf-Fang (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf-Fang is the best sword from the BP. It has the same stats as the Black Sword but with a better passive. On top of providing a 27.6 percent Crit rate, you get a Crit rate for Elemental skill and burst from the passive. The passive makes it easy for players to build crit stats for most characters.

The weapon is ranked third due to its good passive and compatibility with characters like Furina, Chiori, Alhaitham, Ayato, and Kaeya. However, other weapons like Sacrificial Jade and Serpent Spine provide more value.

2) Sacrificial Jade

Sacrificial Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

This weapon is unique, as it can be used by DPS units like Mualani and Neuvillette or support characters like Baizhu. Its passive is a bit tricky, as you need to stay off-field for five seconds to get HP and EM buffs. Furthermore, these buffs are canceled if the character is on the field for over 10 seconds. You must adjust your rotations to use Sacrificial Jade for Neuvillette and Mualani.

That said, this weapon is good even with the passive and remains the best 4-star option for Neuvillette and Mualani. Sacrificial Jade also provides a high Crit rate, which makes it one of the most valuable weapons on the BP.

1) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is arguably the best BP weapon in Genshin Impact, providing a good Crit rate weapon — applicable for many characters — and passive. This weapon is excellent for on-field characters, as its passive increases their damage. Serpent Spine is also one of the rare Crit rate Claymores in the game, which increases its value.

This weapon is the best 4-star option for many characters, including Diluc, Eula, Itto, Navia, Gaming, Kinich, Mavuika, and Noelle. Due to its versatile nature and overall value, Serpent Spine is the best BP weapon in Genshin Impact.

