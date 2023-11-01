Genshin Impact Furina weapons tier list

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Furina to become a playable unit for a very long time. The Hydro Archon from Fontaine is a Sword user and has her own signature Sword called Splendor of Still Waters. It is an amazing weapon with a very high CRIT DMG sub-stat and equally amazing passives to complement Furina's kit.

That said, not everyone will or can get this 5-star limited item. Luckily, there are several other good options available for Furina in Genshin Impact. Despite not being comparable to her signature Sword, they are decent nonetheless.

On that note, this article will feature a tier list of weapons for Furina based on how good they are.

Furina weapons tier list in Genshin Impact

Furina weapon tier list (Image via TierMaker)

Here is a tier list of Furina's Sword in Genshin Impact based on their total damage output.

Naturally, her signature weapon is her best-in-slot and is ranked SS-tier. The other entries on the list are also viable options for the Hydro Archon, and they come quite close to each other in terms of overall damage output.

SS-tier

Splendor of Still Waters (Image via Project Amber)

The Splendor of Still Waters is Furina's signature Sword and will always be her best-in-slot (BiS) in Genshin Impact.

It provides a ton of CRIT DMG from its sub-stat. Additionally, it significantly increases the user's Elemental Skill DMG and Max HP. This Sword has everything that Furina needs as a sub-DPS unit.

S-tier

Festering Desire and Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

The items in this rank are the best options for Furina after her signature, Splendor of Still Waters. Here is the list of the S-tier weapons:

Festering Desire (R5) : It provides a good amount of Energy Recharge from its sub-stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive significantly increases the user's Elemental Skill DMG and CRIT Rate. This is also the best 4-star option for Furina. Unfortunately, it is an event-exclusive weapon, so it is unavailable to most players.

: It provides a good amount of Energy Recharge from its sub-stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive significantly increases the user's Elemental Skill DMG and CRIT Rate. This is also the best 4-star option for Furina. Unfortunately, it is an event-exclusive weapon, so it is unavailable to most players. Primordial Jade Cutter (R1): It provides a ton of CRIT Rate, which is good for consistent crit hits. It also increases the user's HP, which is good for Furina since she scales on HP.

A-tier

The A-tier weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

The items in this tier are slightly worse than the ones in the S-tier but are still extremely good Swords for the Hydro Archon. The differences in the overall damage output between these weapons are minimal. Below is the list of Swords in the A-tier:

Light of Foliar Incision (R1): Light of Foliar Incision is really good on Furina. While she may have trouble triggering the weapon's passive, the Sword has a high CRIT DMG sub-stat, which is good enough to increase the Hydro Archon's damage.

Light of Foliar Incision is really good on Furina. While she may have trouble triggering the weapon's passive, the Sword has a high CRIT DMG sub-stat, which is good enough to increase the Hydro Archon's damage. Wolf-Fang (R5): Wolf-Fang is a Battle Pass weapon. It significantly increases the user's CRIT Rate as well as their Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. At R5, it can be an excellent option for Furina.

Wolf-Fang is a Battle Pass weapon. It significantly increases the user's CRIT Rate as well as their Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. At R5, it can be an excellent option for Furina. Key of Khaj-Nisut (R1): The Key of Khaj-Nisut is one of the rare Swords in Genshin Impact with HP sub-stat. It will provide a ton of HP bonuses to Furina for extra damage, but it is also a good option for her in a support role.

B-tier

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is a B-tier Sword for Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman at R5 is the only weapon in the B-tier. It provides massive Energy Recharge from both its sub-stat and passives, which is useful to charge Furina's Elemental Burst quickly.

Additionally, it has a CRIT Rate bonus, which can be nice for consistent damage. If Genshin Impact players do not own Festering Desire, Fleuve Cendre Ferryman will be Furina's best F2P weapon.