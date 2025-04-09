All Genshin Impact Plunge DPS characters, ranked

Genshin Impact has nearly 100 characters with varying playstyles and requirements. From units like Xiao, who deals plunge damage, to supports like Xilonen and characters such as Neuvillette, who deal charged attack damage, the game features many unique characters. Moreover, most units in Genshin Impact can clear content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater with the right build.

Ad

This article focuses on a unique archetype of characters in Genshin Impact who deal Plunge damage and ranks them based on their damage and overall value.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking all Genshin Impact Plunge DPS characters

Without Constellations

7) Freminet (with Xianyun)

Freminet (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore character released during version 4.0 in Genshin Impact. He is generally used as a Physical DPS character, but he unlocks a second playstyle with Xianyun. Being a Claymore character, Freminet has high multipliers for Plunge attack, increasing with his C3. With Xianyun and Bennett C6, you can play him as a Pyro Plunge DPS character who deals good damage.

Ad

Trending

6) Navia (with Xianyun)

Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Navia deals a lot of damage in her standard teams, you could also play her as a Plunge DPS character with Xianyun. She is a Claymore character with access to high base multipliers on her normal attack talent. Adding her high multipliers with Xianyun's buffs, Navia's Plunge attacks deal huge numbers.

Ad

However, a significant part of her damage is still from her Elemental skill. This build makes a fun playstyle for Navia teams.

Also read: 7 best Navia teams in Genshin Impact

5) Hu Tao (with Xianyun)

Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao is one of the best Pyro DPS characters in Genshin Impact since making her debut in version 1.3. With the release of Xianyun, you could also play her in Plunge teams to deal a lot of damage. Moreover, her team comps with Xianyun also increases Hu Tao's damage by a considerable amount. Her Plunge teams with Xianyun could be used to speedrun content like Spiral Abyss.

Ad

4) Gaming

Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming is a 4-star Pyro Claymore character introduced in the 3.4 version. He is a character who primarily deals damage with his Plunge attacks. Since Gaming is a Pyro character, he can utilize reactions like Melt and Vaporize to deal massive damage.

Ad

Moreover, he doesn't need Xianyun to unlock his Plunge playstyle. Gaming C6 can also rival most 5 star DPS characters and is one of the strongest in that class.

Also read: Best weapons for Gaming in Genshin Impact

3) Diluc (with Xianyun)

Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc was one of the early 5 star standard characters in Genshin and a useful DPS character. However, the release of Xianyun significantly increased his damage potential and improved his team options. Diluc has abnormally high Plunge attack multipliers and, with Xianyun, can quickly clear most content in the game.

Ad

Bennett C6 further buffs Diluc by giving Pyro infusion and increasing all Pyro damage by 15% inside his Elemental Burst field.

Also read: Genshin Impact build guide for Plunge attack playstyle

2) Xiao

Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao was the first plunge DPS character released during version 1.3 of the game. Since then, he has constantly received buffs from new artifacts like Marechaussee or supports like Faruzan and Xianyun. He is an Anemo Polearm character and doesn't depend on reactions to deal much damage.

Ad

Xiao has a lot of DPS, which Faruzan C6 and Xianyun further buff. He also has a good AOE for Plunge attacks during his Elemental burst, strengthening his value as a DPS.

1) Varesa

Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa is the new 5-star Electro Catalyst character released during the 5.5 version. She has high base multipliers, doesn't rely on reactions much, and has many team comps, making her a versatile unit. Varesa's kit revolves around buffing her Plunge damage multipliers, and she deals enormous numbers due to this.

Ad

Furthermore, Iansan constellations and Xianyun's buffs will significantly increase Varesa's damage output. Iansan is a 4-star character currently on the 5.5 Phase 1 banners. Varesa's constellations and her signature weapon also increase her DPS numbers considerably.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa build guide

With Constellations

2) C6 Xianyun

Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Xianyun could be considered a decent Plunge DPS character at C0, her C6 changes her entire playstyle. The latter makes her an on-field Plunge DPS character, dealing massive damage. Her C6 allows you to spam the Elemental Skill up to eight times after unleashing her Elemental Burst. This is an enormous increase for Xianyun's DPS teams, as she can self-buff Plunge attacks.

Ad

1) C6 Furina (with Xianyun)

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

C6 Furina is one of the most broken Constellations in the game. Her C6 gives Hydro Infusion to her Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks for six hits up to 10 seconds. When paired with Xianyun in a Vaporize team, she quickly clears some of the most challenging content in the game. Furina's C6 also unlocks more build options and playstyles, as she can be both a Support and a DPS character.

Also read: How good are Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.