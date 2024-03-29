There are several hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin, like any other title in this genre. As you progress, you will encounter multiple main story villain bosses like Matthew Perry, Jules Brunet, Akikatsu Manabe, and many others. Additionally, this role-playing game (RPG) features various bosses that you have to find and defeat on the open-world map.

You can unlock key gameplay components and fetch rare items as rewards by defeating these entities. You will also get unique weapons and armor from hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin that won’t be available anywhere else.

To find all these entities, you must explore certain sections of the map. This article provides all the necessary information regarding the number of hidden bosses available and their locations in the game.

Locations of all hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin

Fight with the Dazzling Devil hidden boss (Image via Team Ninja)

You can find nine hidden bosses at different junctures in the game. The main story is divided into chapters, and these villainous figures appear in specific sections of the same on the map. If you are looking for a way to get the Seven Military Classics item, look no further as defeating these bosses grants you that item.

Here are the known locations of the hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin:

First boss: The first hidden boss will appear during the Black Ships, Long Shadows mission (Chapter 1). You can find him near the Maita region. Go towards the north of Maita Castle Ruins in the valley, and you will be able to see him.

Second boss: The second boss appears during the first chapter as well. You will find him in the Shibo region. Go southwest of the Terraced Rice Fields photo location. Once you reach the small lake, take a left. You will eventually notice him in that area.

Third boss: Yet another boss that appears during the first chapter, this one will be in the Hiranuma-Shinden region. Go to the east of the Firearm Training location on the beach to find him.

Fourth boss: This entity appears in the second chapter, Cities of Darkness. He is found in the Shibo region, and you must go towards the north of the View of the Bay. Once you are on the beach, you will see him.

Fifth boss: The fifth boss is available to fight in the second chapter. Found in the Senzoku region, you must go near the Eastern Veiled Edge Banner and glide south. You will end up in the dock where he can be spotted.

Sixth boss: You can fight this boss in the second chapter. Go to the Kanda region and move towards the north of the Stable in the valley to find him.

Seventh boss: This one is found in the third chapter, The Dawn of a New Japan. You can locate him east of the Shimogamo shrine in the Shirakawa region.

Eighth boss: The eighth boss will be available in the third chapter. You can find him in the Higashiyama region. Just go northwest of Kiyomizudera Temple. Move to the top of the red tower and you will notice a large tree. You can find him near that tree.

Ninth boss: Among all the hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin, this one is the toughest to find. In the third chapter, you must go to the Karasuma region's deep wide trench before the border of Horikawa. Dive into the trench and move west to find the boss.

That concludes our guide on how to find all hidden bosses in Rise of the Ronin. You can also check out our other guides:

