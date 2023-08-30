All Immortals of Aveum Sigil Types, ranked

Immortals of Aveum tossed away the usual big guns and artillery to create a unique combat system that players love. Released on August 22 by Ascendant Studios, the game revolves around a character named Jak, a young soldier who fights across battlefields after joining an elite force dedicated to saving the world. Although the whole plot revolves only around one character, there’s still a lot going on around the game.

Most importantly, we have key features such as the Sigils that hold great importance. You can equip up to three Sigils that coordinate to the color of magic that you desire, but these also affect stat boosts and augments. Here’s a guide to choosing the best sigil types in the game.

Immortals of Aveum guide: All sigil types, ranked

9) Fragfire

Fragfire (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Fragfires belong to the Red Magic spells, which generally boast the game's highest damage numbers. Typically, this type of power is preferred. However, Fragfire's low ammo count makes it less viable compared to other Red Magic spells available in the game.

Despite this, it is still capable of dishing out tons of damage, as evident in the Legendary Sigil, Atava, boasting a 500 attack power. However, there is more to this game than just sheer firepower and damage.

8) Burstfire

Burstfire has high damage and a large AoE (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Burstfire is a Red Strike spell that allows you to send a detonating ball toward your enemies in a short distance. Like the Fragfire, this sigil type in Immortals of Aveum offers great damage but lacks the range to be used effectively. It's a rank above Fragfire though because it has a slightly larger area of effect.

You can think of this sigil type as a grenade in most shooter games, except this can't damage you on recoil. Some Burstfire Sigils also have the capability to break through Shield spells, making them a fantastic choice if you want to go full attack power mode at a close range.

7) Javelin

Javelin is a high-risk, high-reward sigil in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

This sigil type is a Blue Magic strike spell that conjures a javelin for Jak to use in combat. It proves to be useful in long-range combat, and it can also be charged up before firing to deal more damage.

However, using and aiming this magical javelin can prove unwieldy, as it often lacks accuracy. It also suffers from limitations such as low ammunition and awkward aiming mechanics. Moreover, your damage per second generally decreases because of its ultra-slow fire rate, so you're better off picking other sigils if you are facing multiple enemies.

6) Stormshards

Stormshards are viable because of their rapid fire rate and high ammo capacity (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Stormshards are compact, green projectiles that exhibit limited homing properties. Although the attack power of Stormshards is typically lower compared to other spells, it is counterbalanced by Sigils such as The Gale, where ammo capacity is high and the fire rate is rapid.

While Stormshards are ideal for executing swift attacks while remaining mobile, they come with the cost of accuracy. These projectiles aren't easy to land, and they may often be dodged by cunning opponents.

5) Arclight

Arclight is a versatile sigil type in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Arclight is a sigil type in Immortals of Aveum that allows users to unleash a focused beam of energy upon enemies. Notably, it closely resembles the game's initial spell, Strikebolt, albeit with the distinction of an elongated beam. This elongation might, however, make accurate sniping shots slightly more challenging.

While Arclight Sigils typically possess a low ammo capacity, this limitation is counterbalanced by the heightened power output of the spell.

4) Maelstrom

Maelstrom is a machine gun-like sigil in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

A powerful sigil type in Immortals of Aveum, Maelstrom conjures a flurry of bullets that behaves like a rapid-fire machine gun. Although it has a relatively lower attack power compared to other sigils in the game, its fast fire rate and large ammo capacity make up for this drawback.

This combination of rapid fire and ample ammunition enables the spell to effectively suppress and hold back enemy forces over extended durations.

3) Strikebolt

Strikebolt is a powerful sigil type in the game (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Strikebolt is an introductory spell in Immortals of Aveum that unleashes a slim, elongated blue projectile, reminiscent of a sniper bullet commonly seen in other shooter games. This laser-like attack has a commendable range and is easy to land.

This Sigil also boasts a high attack power and the unique ability to penetrate through enemy Shield spells, reinforcing its prowess as a potent damage-dealing spell. For these reasons, it's one of the best sigils available in the game.

2) Breachfire

Breachfire is a powerful close-combat sigil type (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Unlike other long-range spells in the game, Breachfire excels at close-quarters combat. While its range is limited, this spell compensates by functioning as a potent physical attack.

It can also effectively strike multiple enemies at once, pushing them backward. This quality makes Breachfire a valuable tool for creating defensive barriers during intense battles, thereby safeguarding Jak.

1) Seekershards

Seekershards is the best sigil type in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

Seekershards stand out as the best sigil type in Immortals of Aveum due to their inherent defensive capabilities. Players can utilize Seekershards to their advantage by taking cover behind obstacles while still effectively firing shots at their enemies.

Seekershards further enrich the tactical arsenal by enabling a hit-and-run approach. Although the power of Green Magic spells like Seekershards might be weaker compared to others, their strategic advantages more than compensate, making them a favored choice among players seeking both offense and defense in their gameplay.