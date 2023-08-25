Best beginner tips for Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum, a first-person magic shooter game from Ascendant Studios, was finally released on August 22, 2023, nearly a month after its initial launch date. Although this title is from the FPS genre, it comes with a magic fantasy twist. It also comes with skill and talent trees, which allows players to be innovative and make a lot of unique and harmonious builds according to their liking. However, having so many options can also cause confusion for a beginner.

Keeping that in mind, in this Immortals of Aveum guide, we will go over some of the most useful and important tips for beginners to give them a headstart.

Some useful tips to give you an edge in the Immortals of Aveum

Understand different colors of magic

There are three different colors of magic in Immortals of Aveum: Blue, Red, and Green. Each of the magic types resembles a weapon from conventional first-person shooter games. The different types of magic include:

Blue Magic / Force Magic - Deals Long-range and precise attacks, resembling a sniper rifle. Ideal for a defensive playstyle.

- Deals Long-range and precise attacks, resembling a sniper rifle. Ideal for a defensive playstyle. Red Magic / Chaos Magic - Deals significant damage over a large but short-range area, resembling firing a shotgun. Ideal for an offensive playstyle.

- Deals significant damage over a large but short-range area, resembling firing a shotgun. Ideal for an offensive playstyle. Green Magic / Life Magic- Uses rapid-fire magic projectiles resembling firing an SMG. Ideal for holding down enemies while shredding them with damage.

Explore each Talent Tree before unlocking them

All three magic has its own Talent Tree in this game. As Jak, you can choose any particular tree or combine all three talent trees to unlock over 80 talents in Immortals of Aveum. Some of the most potent talents for beginners include:

Perfect Block (Blue Magic)

Hardened Shield (Blue Magic)

Fast Shield (Blue Magic)

Sharpshooter (Blue Magic)

Impulse (Red Magic)

Consuming Corrosion (Red Magic)

Exacted Corrosion (Red Magic)

Safeguard (Red Magic)

Quickstep (Green Magic).

Greater Blink (Green Magic)

Siphon Shield (Green Magic)

Mana Well (Green Magic)

However, if you used your points on the wrong talents, you can also Respec all of them using 10,000 gold in Immortals of Aveum.

Know your spells and sigils

Immortals of Aveum doesn't have weapons full of bullets like the traditional FPS games. Instead, it has sigils and different types of spells. Sigils represent the primary weapon that allows you to shoot magic spells with it.

Different types of sigils have unique stats like ammo capacities, reload times, overall damage, range, and fire rates, alongside some additional stats. Remember always to compare your sigils and go with the higher ammo capacity and faster reload ones. Similar to sigils, a battlemage also has different types of spells, including:

Strike Spells - These are your main attacks, and you can choose three Strike spells per color to choose from.

- These are your main attacks, and you can choose three Strike spells per color to choose from. Control Spells - These are support spells that you'll use with your off-hand. Remember to use them more often, as they don't cost any mana.

- These are support spells that you'll use with your off-hand. Remember to use them more often, as they don't cost any mana. Fury Spells - These are heavy attacks that you'll cast with both of your hands, does high damage, and cost Fury mana.

- These are heavy attacks that you'll cast with both of your hands, does high damage, and cost Fury mana. Augment Spells - These are movement-specific abilities like Blink, Hover, Shield, Grapple, and more.

- These are movement-specific abilities like Blink, Hover, Shield, Grapple, and more. Dominion- This is basically your ultimate attack that channels all three colors of magic into one powerful attack that deals massive damage.

Damage with the same color as your enemy

Similarly to the battlemages, the enemies in Immortals of Aveum also have three different colors of magic allocated to them. While in a fight, remember to observe your enemy and choose the same color as them to be far more effective.

Look out for Shroudfanes

Since Immortals of Aveum is a recent release, the information about Shroudfanes is limited. But what we know is that Shrouldfanes are portals that lead to another realm where you will face puzzles, combats, or different challenges. Completing these challenges will also reward you with different upgrades and story-specific items in Immortals of Aveum.