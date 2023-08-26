Best gears for Jak in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum has finally arrived, almost a month after its initial release date. This latest title from Ascendant Studios brings a magic-based combat system to the standard first-person shooter genre. It also features skill and talent trees, letting players freely build crafts according to their playstyle. However, unlike any traditional first-person shooter game, you need to farm sigils instead of guns in this game.

Despite so many sigils and other gear available around the world of Aveum, which one is the best for Jak in Everwar?

While answering that question, this Immortals of Aveum guide will focus on different gear and spell combos to help you create a strong build for Jak in Immortals of Aveum.

Some powerful sigils and other gears for Jak in Immortals of Aveum

Magnus Javelin in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendent Studios)

In Immortals of Aveum, you start your journey as Jak, who happens to be a Triarch Magnus, an exceptionally rare spellcaster capable of casting all three colors of magic.

As this game doesn't come with weapons to shoot with, you need to use sigils to shoot your magic. However, to cast different colors of magic, you must also use different types of sigils, which you can switch in the blink of an eye.

Magnus Fragfire in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendent Studios)

There are different types of sigils available in this game that have unique stats like ammo capacities, reload times, overall damage, range, and fire rates, along with some extra stats.

Furthermore, this game also has different gear like totems, bracers, and rings to enhance the builds.

Some of Jak's best gear includes:

Magnus Javelin: 177 damage, 1.9 fire rate, 3 capacity, +15% Javelin critical damage, 1 blink charge.

177 damage, 1.9 fire rate, 3 capacity, +15% Javelin critical damage, 1 blink charge. M agnus Fragfire: 253 damage, 1 speed, 1 capacity, +100% bash damage, +50% bash shred, +100% bash mana cost.

253 damage, 1 speed, 1 capacity, +100% bash damage, +50% bash shred, +100% bash mana cost. Breakshot Arclight: 105 damage, 2 speed, 3 capacity, +25% shield shred, -15% recoil.

105 damage, 2 speed, 3 capacity, +25% shield shred, -15% recoil. Force Ring: +50 Blue Magic Power, +8% Blue Sigil Damage, +30% Shield

+50 Blue Magic Power, +8% Blue Sigil Damage, +30% Shield Focus Ring: +12% Blue Critical Damage

+12% Blue Critical Damage Blink Gauntlet: +95 armor, +20 green magic power, +2 blink charge

+95 armor, +20 green magic power, +2 blink charge Ring of Missiles: +2 Torrent Missiles, +20 Green Magic Power

+2 Torrent Missiles, +20 Green Magic Power Crystal Bracer: +30 armor, +32% fury damage, +5 all magic power.

+30 armor, +32% fury damage, +5 all magic power. Guruk Ring: +30 armor, +50% melee damage.

+30 armor, +50% melee damage. Scar Lens: +25% Spellbreak Damage, -25% Disrupt Recharge Time.

+25% Spellbreak Damage, -25% Disrupt Recharge Time. Radiant Ring: +30 all magic power

Breakshot Arclight (Image via Ascendent Studios)

Alongside all the aforementioned gears, you can also mix and match different talents to create synergistic builds for Jak. As there are more than 80 talents to unlock, it can be confusing for beginners to select a few. To help you with that, here's a guide.

However, if you already picked a few with your valuable points and now, later in the game, want to change that, you can head to the Talents tab of your character and then use 10,000 gold to Respec all of your talents.