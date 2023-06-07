Where to find Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is one of the biggest releases this year and makes many changes and upgrades to the beloved ARPG formula. There is a ton of grinding to do to obtain shiny loot and rare upgrades in the game, all in pursuit of the ideal character build that can mow through foes. One of the many upgrades that help make acquired gear perform even better in combat is Abstruse Sigils. What sort of benefits do they provide? More importantly, how to obtain them in the first place?

What are Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4 and how to get them?

Abstruse Sigils are a type of Rare Crafting Material used to update Legendary rarity Jewelry. Finding them is a bit of a cyclic process as they can only be obtained from Legendary Jewelry. In other words, players must salvage old, underleveled gear to obtain the Abstruse Sigils within.

Salvaging gear is incredibly easy to do as well. First, find a blacksmith located around the various settlements of Sanctuary. One example is Kyovashad which houses a blacksmith named Zivek. Like his iron-forging brethren, his shop is indicated by an Anvil icon on the map. Talking to the NPC opens up a new menu on the left side of the screen with the Salvage option.

Click on the pickax icon to enter salvage mode, then look to the right side of the screen where the player's inventory is. Highlight the Legendary Jewelry needed to be salvaged and click the button. This will bring up another prompt asking players if they wish to confirm their decision. This is important because it will not be possible to retrieve the salvaged item once destroyed.

On clicking "Accept," players should receive some Abstruse Sigils after dismantling the equipment. Furthermore, players will also obtain other materials like Iron Chunk. With that done, these materials and more can be used to upgrade newly obtained Legendary Jewelry.

How to find and upgrade Legendary Jewelry in Diablo 4?

Jewelry falls under two categories in Diablo 4: Rings and Amulets. There are a handful of ways to obtain either with Legendary variants:

Exchanging Obols: Obols are rewards obtained from greater Radiant Chests that are awarded for completing Local Events as well as certain tasks around Sanctuary. These can be turned in to the Purveyor of Curiosities NPC (like Lizveth in Kyovashad), who will exchange these Obols for potentially Legendary gear. Do note that since rewards are random Legendary drops are not guaranteed.

the Purveyor of Curiosities NPC (like Lizveth in Kyovashad), who will exchange these Obols for potentially Legendary gear. Do note that since rewards are random Legendary drops are not guaranteed. Tree of Whispers: This is an endgame system where players turn in bounties called Grim Favors in exchange for three random caches per run. Cache can be Legendary and also include Rings and Amulets, so be on the lookout.

To upgrade accessories with Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4, players must unlock and visit a Jeweler. Legendary gear has four upgrade ranks, and the final one allows using Abstruse Sigils to further boost the equipment's power. The upgrade cost is as follows:

Iron Chunk (x12)

Silver Ore (x7)

Veiled Crystal (x6)

Abstruse Sigil (x2)

135,000 Gold

