All leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10

The leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10 have got the community hyped. With the launch of a successful mid-seasonal patch update, Season 10 has welcomed an amazing quality-of-life change that allows Tank players to finally enjoy their role in the game. It has also made several hero adjustments to help balance the competitive integrity of the esport title.

That said, let us take a look at the leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10.

Azure Flame Hanzo, Monarch Venture, and other leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10

New leaks from reputed sources, such as Overwatch Cavalry, and OverwatchNaeri, indicate that new crowdfunded projects, Legendary skins, and event-exclusive cosmetics, are coming to the game.

The Azure Flame Hanzo is one of the most awaited skins in the title. Despite not being featured in any official communication, the leakers and data miners have provided players with access to in-game screenshots and photos of the cosmetic's model and design.

Furthermore, Venture will also reportedly receive a series of new cosmetics in the upcoming days of Season 10, including OWCS Legendary skins, as well as some Epic and Rare generic skins.

Here are all the leaked skins that are reportedly coming in the latter half of Season 10 in Overwatch 2:

Azure Flame Hanzo Monarch Venture Haunted Ashe Prospector Torbjorn Stakeout Ana Ice Cream Venture Saint-Tropez Widowmaker

All the leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10 may be sold as individual items or as bundles in the game. The sources are yet to confirm their stance regarding this matter.

Furthermore, we expect a number of new pre-existing skins to get fresh recolors, such as Ana's Sniper and more.

Players must note that Blizzard Entertainment has not officially stated any of this information. There is no official release date for any of these cosmetics. However, we speculate that they will be featured in the store by the latter half of Overwatch 2 Season 10.

With the Overwatch Porsche collaboration just making headlines on May 14, 2024, we strongly speculate a delay in the release of these rumored skins.

That's all there is to know about the leaked skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10.

