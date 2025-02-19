All Legacy Cards in Civilization 7, explained

Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 are a new gameplay mechanic. They are part of the Legends system that unlocks after reaching a certain level of a leader. Legacy Cards provide powerful trade-offs for each leader that introduces a new layer of decision-making.

You must level up a leader by earning Leader XP (LXP) to acquire these unique effects. This mechanic encourages multiple playthroughs with the same leader, as you progress through different legacy paths and complete specific narrative events to acquire additional LXP. Exploration Age Legacy cards unlock at level 4 of a leader while their Modern Age counterpart does so at level 8.

This guide explains all the available Legacy Cards in Civilization 7.

All Legacy Cards in Civilization 7

There are six Legacy Cards in the game. These are:

Cultural Legacy Cards

Diplomatic Legacy Cards

Economic Legacy Cards

Expansionist Legacy Cards

Military Legacy Cards

Scientific Legacy Cards

Cultural Legacy Cards

Catherine The Great in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Cultural Legacy Cards provide a boost to Culture for a debuff in Science:

+15% Culture, -10% Science

You can utilize these cards to get a boost while completing your Cultural Legacy Path.

The following leaders can acquire Cultural Legacy Cards:

Augustus

Catherine the Great

Friedrich — Baroque persona

Hatshepsut

Himiko — High Shaman persona

Ibn Battuta

Jose Rizal

Lafayette

Napoleon — Revolutionary persona

Xerxes — the Achaemenid persona

Diplomatic Legacy Cards

Benjamin Franklin in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 have the following influence:

+15% Influence, -2 Combat Strength for Naval/Air Units

Unlock this if you're engaging with Diplomacy in Civilization 7, considering Influence serves as its main currency. However, while it will deliver a debuff to combat in the game, there is no harm in avoiding it.

These leaders can unlock Diplomatic Legacy Cards:

Ashoka

Benjamin Franklin

Harriet Tubman

Himiko

Jose Rizal

Lafayette

Machiavelli

Napoleon — Emperor Persona

Tecumseh

Economic Legacy Cards

Amina in CIvilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These cards have the following effect:

+15% Gold, -10% Food

Gold is one of the main currencies in the title. Thus, you can utilize this card to acquire more gold, which you can then invest to advance your civilization.

The following leaders can acquire this card:

Amina

Hatshepsut

Ibn Battuta

Isabella

Machiavelli

Napoleon — Emperor persona

Pachacuti

Xerxes

Particular leaders have access to two opposite legend cards. Thus, equip them both to acquire minor buffs with no added caveat. For example, Isabella can get both Expansionist and Economic Legacy Cards to acquire 5+ Gold and 5+ Food buff.

Expansionist Legacy Cards

Isabella in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

The Expansionist's influence is as follows:

+15% Food, -10% Gold

These cards are a great pick to expand your empire. Increased food production results in faster population growth, creating more growth events and allowing for more settlers to be sent out.

These are the Leaders that can unlock Expansionist Legacy Cards in Civilization 7:

Ashoka — World Renouncer persona

Augustus

Confucius

Isabella

Pachacuti

Military Legacy Cards

Charlemagne in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Military Cards provide the following trade-off:

+3 Combat Strength towards Naval/Air Units, -10% Influence.

If you are centering your playstyle around combat, consider equipping this card.

The following leaders have access to Military Legacy Cards in Civilization 7:

Amina

Ashoka — World Conqueror persona

Charlemagne

Friedrich

Harriet Tubman

Napoleon — Revolutionary persona

Tecumseh

Trung Trac

Xerxes — King of Kings persona

Scientific Legacy Cards

Confucius in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 provide the following effect:

+15% Science, -10% Culture

The boost to the science aspect provides an advantage for completing Scientific Legacy Path milestones in Civilization 7, such as pursuing Space Race objectives in the Modern Age.

Here are all the leaders that have access to this trade-off:

Benjamin Franklin

Catherine the Great

Charlemagne

Confucius

Friedrich — Oblique persona

Himiko — Queen of Wa persona

Trung Trac

