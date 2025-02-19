All Legacy Cards in Civilization 7, explained

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 19, 2025 07:27 GMT

This article explores the various Legacy Cards available in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 are a new gameplay mechanic. They are part of the Legends system that unlocks after reaching a certain level of a leader. Legacy Cards provide powerful trade-offs for each leader that introduces a new layer of decision-making.

You must level up a leader by earning Leader XP (LXP) to acquire these unique effects. This mechanic encourages multiple playthroughs with the same leader, as you progress through different legacy paths and complete specific narrative events to acquire additional LXP. Exploration Age Legacy cards unlock at level 4 of a leader while their Modern Age counterpart does so at level 8.

This guide explains all the available Legacy Cards in Civilization 7.

All Legacy Cards in Civilization 7

There are six Legacy Cards in the game. These are:

  • Cultural Legacy Cards
  • Diplomatic Legacy Cards
  • Economic Legacy Cards
  • Expansionist Legacy Cards
  • Military Legacy Cards
  • Scientific Legacy Cards

Cultural Legacy Cards

Catherine The Great in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Catherine The Great in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Cultural Legacy Cards provide a boost to Culture for a debuff in Science:

  • +15% Culture, -10% Science

You can utilize these cards to get a boost while completing your Cultural Legacy Path.

The following leaders can acquire Cultural Legacy Cards:

  • Augustus
  • Catherine the Great
  • Friedrich — Baroque persona
  • Hatshepsut
  • Himiko — High Shaman persona
  • Ibn Battuta
  • Jose Rizal
  • Lafayette
  • Napoleon — Revolutionary persona
  • Xerxes — the Achaemenid persona

Diplomatic Legacy Cards

Benjamin Franklin in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Benjamin Franklin in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 have the following influence:

  • +15% Influence, -2 Combat Strength for Naval/Air Units

Unlock this if you're engaging with Diplomacy in Civilization 7, considering Influence serves as its main currency. However, while it will deliver a debuff to combat in the game, there is no harm in avoiding it.

These leaders can unlock Diplomatic Legacy Cards:

  • Ashoka
  • Benjamin Franklin
  • Harriet Tubman
  • Himiko
  • Jose Rizal
  • Lafayette
  • Machiavelli
  • Napoleon — Emperor Persona
  • Tecumseh

Economic Legacy Cards

Amina in CIvilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Amina in CIvilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These cards have the following effect:

  • +15% Gold, -10% Food

Gold is one of the main currencies in the title. Thus, you can utilize this card to acquire more gold, which you can then invest to advance your civilization.

The following leaders can acquire this card:

  • Amina
  • Hatshepsut
  • Ibn Battuta
  • Isabella
  • Machiavelli
  • Napoleon — Emperor persona
  • Pachacuti
  • Xerxes

Particular leaders have access to two opposite legend cards. Thus, equip them both to acquire minor buffs with no added caveat. For example, Isabella can get both Expansionist and Economic Legacy Cards to acquire 5+ Gold and 5+ Food buff.

Expansionist Legacy Cards

Isabella in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Isabella in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

The Expansionist's influence is as follows:

  • +15% Food, -10% Gold

These cards are a great pick to expand your empire. Increased food production results in faster population growth, creating more growth events and allowing for more settlers to be sent out.

These are the Leaders that can unlock Expansionist Legacy Cards in Civilization 7:

  • Ashoka — World Renouncer persona
  • Augustus
  • Confucius
  • Isabella
  • Pachacuti

Military Legacy Cards

Charlemagne in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Charlemagne in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Military Cards provide the following trade-off:

  • +3 Combat Strength towards Naval/Air Units, -10% Influence.

If you are centering your playstyle around combat, consider equipping this card.

The following leaders have access to Military Legacy Cards in Civilization 7:

  • Amina
  • Ashoka — World Conqueror persona
  • Charlemagne
  • Friedrich
  • Harriet Tubman
  • Napoleon — Revolutionary persona
  • Tecumseh
  • Trung Trac
  • Xerxes — King of Kings persona

Scientific Legacy Cards

Confucius in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Confucius in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These Legacy Cards in Civilization 7 provide the following effect:

  • +15% Science, -10% Culture

The boost to the science aspect provides an advantage for completing Scientific Legacy Path milestones in Civilization 7, such as pursuing Space Race objectives in the Modern Age.

Here are all the leaders that have access to this trade-off:

  • Benjamin Franklin
  • Catherine the Great
  • Charlemagne
  • Confucius
  • Friedrich — Oblique persona
  • Himiko — Queen of Wa persona
  • Trung Trac

