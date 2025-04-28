  • home icon
All Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and how to unlock the Lost Gestral trophy

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Apr 28, 2025 19:22 GMT
All Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33,
All Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Finding all Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be challenging, as they are scattered across the continent. The tracked Gestrals must be returned to Satro, the amateur Searcher at the camp. You can gain the ability to fly by upgrading Esque, which should make it easier to traverse the map and find all nine Gestrals that got lost after the events of the Fracture.

This guide will help you find all Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Exploring all Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Lost Gestral 1

The first Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The first Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

The first Lost Gestral is located near Esquie's Nest. You can get to this spot after your first playthrough of Gestral village during the events of Act 1 of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Lost Gestral 2

The second Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The second Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

When you reach the entrance to the Stone Wave Cliffs, look for a path on the right that leads to Bourgeon. Then head east of Bourgeon's spawn, where you'll find the second Lost Gestral.

Lost Gestral 3

The third Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The third Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

To find this Lost Gestral, swim to the water west of the Gestral Village. Then get to the island in the northwest. There, you'll find a portal that can be used to travel to the White Tree. The Gestral will be standing towards the west of the portal.

Lost Gestral 4

The fourth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The fourth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Get to the east of the path leading to Monoco's Station. The Lost Gestral will be among the trees and ruins south of this location. An alternative way to get here is to leave the station by the northeast entrance and use the paint smear bridge to return to the previous location.

Lost Gestral 5

The fifth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The fifth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Swim to the coral reeds and head to the beach southeast of Monoco's station. There will be an orange landmass towards the east, near a small beach at the north end. The Lost Gestral can be found standing near some small spots on the beach, near the Coastal Cave.

Lost Gestral 6

The sixth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The sixth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Travel to the red island northwest of Old Lumiere, where you'll find a pair of Mimes near the centre. Get past them towards the mountains near the Gestral jars — the Lost Gestral is hidden in the corner.

Lost Gestral 7

The seventh Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The seventh Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Fly towards the Endless Tower, an optional location northwest of Stone Wave Cliffs. Locate a small floating island where you'll find The Lost Gestral.

Lost Gestral 8

The eighth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The eighth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Using Esquie's fly ability, travel to the wooden tower west of Visages. Look for a grassy area and land on the northeast section of the tower. The Lost Gestral can be found near some pots towards the southern end.

Lost Gestral 9

The ninth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)
The ninth Lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

The last Lost Gestral is located in the red area southeast of Sirene. It can be seen standing northwest of the portal that leads to the endless Sanctuary. With this, you'll unlock the Lost Gestrals' trophy, which is an achievement for locating the final Gestral in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All rewards for finding Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can get rewards for finding a Lost Gestral in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33. For this, head back to Sastro at the camp. Here are all the rewards that you can receive for finding each Lost Gestral in the game:

Gestral in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda gaming and Kepler Interactive)
Gestral in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda gaming and Kepler Interactive)
  2. Gestral Haircut for Maelle
  3. Gestral Haircut for Lune
  4. Gestral Haircut for Sciel
  5. Paint Break Ability
  6. Gestral Haircut for Verso
  7. 3x Colour of Lumina
  8. 3x Colour of Lumina
  9. 5x Colour of Lumina
  10. Pro Retreat Pictos
With that, you should find all the Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

