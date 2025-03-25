All Lost Page locations of Enryakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Enryakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is found in the Omi region and features three collectible Lost Pages. While many temples in the title are free of enemies, Enryakuji Temple is one of the exceptions. You must stay hidden while hunting for the Lost Pages here, or the enemies will attack if you get spotted. Collecting all three will grant you rewards such as XP and Knowledge Points.

This guide highlights the exact locations of the Lost Page of Enryakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Enryakuji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To reach the Enryakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must travel to the southwest section of the Omi region. The temple is situated at Mount Hiei, and the nearest viewpoint to fast travel is The Great Keep at Sakamoto.

The temple area is packed with numerous strong enemies, and the recommended player level to visit is 18. Use Naoe's stealth mechanics to stay hidden and utilize the building elevations to traverse.

Here are the exact locations of all three Lost Pages of Enryakuji Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in Enryakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After entering the Enryakuji Temple area, use Naoe's grappling hook to get on top of any building. Then, navigate your way to the marked location (shown in the image) using the cliffs on the eastern side.

Use the Focus Mode to pinpoint the page's location, which is found on top of a temple building. Reach the top and jump down from the broken segment to collect the Lost Page.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Enryakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The second Lost Page is located in the temple's southwest section, next to where you collected the first one. Go to the marked location shown on the image and get inside the broken building to collect the page.

An enemy will sometimes get inside the building, so you can assassinate them or avoid their pathing to stay hidden.

Lost Page #3

Location of the third Lost Page in Enryakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The final Lost Page is located in the northern segment of the Enryakuji Temple. Use the building rooftops to traverse your way to the location and collect the page by dropping down on the second floor of a building.

If you're having any trouble detecting the exact locations, you can proceed to the marked locations and use your Focus Mode to discover the pages. However, the area is filled with snow, and the white dot symbol of the collectibles can be hard to detect.

After collecting all three Lost Pages, you will be rewarded with 500 XP and One Knowledge Point, which you can use to unlock and upgrade skills to efficiently progress in the story.

