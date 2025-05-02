All Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and their rewards

It is important to learn all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 if you wish to unlock some additional rewards. Mimes are essentially optional mini-bosses that can be found scattered around the map, often in offbeat locations.

Having said that, this article will provide a list of all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, including their rewards.

List of all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, including their rewards

1) Lumiere (Prologue)

Prologue mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @xpertgamer)

The first of the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is located near the harbor where the Gommage ceremony is held. While escorting Sophie, stop at the wide open area after exiting the flower market, face the fountain, and turn right. Head towards the Picto performance stage, and you will notice the Mime located just to the right of it.

The reward from this Mime is the Lumiere Music Record.

2) Spring Meadows

Spring Meadows Mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

From the Grand Meadow Rest Point Flag, head west. Keep walking until you reach a “dead end.” From there, turn towards the north and grapple onto the rocks. Grapple north once again and follow the path to use your grapple a third time. Move forward and you will find the Spring Meadows Mime.

The rewards from this Mime are a Gustave outfit (Baguette) and Gustave haircut (Baguette).

3) Flying Waters

Flying Waters Mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

When exploring the Flying Waters, stop near the large Bourgeon (located north of the Coral Cave Rest Point Flag). From here, instead of heading straight, take a left and head through the hidden passage through the trees. At the end of this path, you will find the Mime at the top of a ledge.

The reward from this Mime is a Maelle Haircut (short).

4) Ancient Sanctuary

Ancient Sanctuary Mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

Starting from the Sanctuary Maze Rest Point Flag, head north towards the massive bell. After crossing the collapsed tree trunk, turn right and slip through the tiny passage. From the junction, turn towards the fire and take the northern path to enter a clearing. Now, head towards the broken wooden hut, and you can spot the Mime just north of this hut.

The rewards from this Mime include a Lune Outfit (Baguette) and Lune Haircut (Baguette).

5) Esquie’s Nest

Esquie's Nest Mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

Enter the narrow cave beside Sunniso and head north until you reach an area full of lanterns. Upon reaching the cliff, turn east and look below to spot the Mime. This is, arguably, one of the easiest-to-find Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

The attached rewards are a Sciel Outfit (Baguette) and Sciel Haircut (Baguette).

6) Yellow Harvest

Yellow Harvest mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

First, unlock the Yellow Harvest portal by completing the Esquie’s Nest quest and having Esquie as a member of your party. Upon entering the Yellow Harvest region, head up the northern wall and move northwest until you reach a pair of Gaults. Defeat them or run past them to reach a marble wall.

Mantle up the wall and keep walking west. Turn right from the Harvester’s Hollow Rest Point Flag. Just a little ahead of your path, look for Jar Nevron. Look east of the Jar Nevron to locate a small cave entrance. You will find the Mime in this hidden cave. This is one of the most difficult Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

This Mime will provide you with a Maelle Haircut (Braid).

7) The Continent

The Continent mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

This is the most unique of all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, as you will find two together towards the northwest of Old Lumiere’s Northern Portal. Starting from the beach where the Old Lumiere’s Portal is located, swim towards the island covered with red trees. (You will need to use Esquie’s new coral breaking ability.)

Land on the island’s southern coast and head northwest to locate the Mimes.

The rewards from these Mimes are Lune Haircut (Voluminous) and Sciel Haircut (Voluminous).

8) Old Lumiere

Old Lumiere Mime location (Image via Kepler Interactive || @Trophy Guides)

The next of the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can be found after finishing the main narrative of Old Lumiere, head to the Manor Gardens Rest Point Flag, and fast travel to the Right Street Rest Point. Head towards the northeastern cliff, grapple through the gap, and walk up the hill located northwest.

Now, move north until you find a shadowy man with a top hat. From here, head northeast and take a left until you reach a set of handholds. Climb the handholds and look northwest to find the Mime.

The reward for finding it is Sciel Haircut (Braid).

This covers all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. These are optional bosses that you can engage for additional rewards, mainly cosmetics. It is important to learn and find all the Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 if you wish to experience the overall essence of the game.

