How to defeat Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a secret boss fight that will be the final step for maximizing your relationship with a certain character. However, the opportunity to battle her can be easily missed if you don't know how to find or haven't met the prerequisites. Aside from that, you'll also have to win the fight under a certain condition.

This article guides you on everything about finding and defeating Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the main campaign of the game up to the third act till The Reacher region.

A guide on finding and battling Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Note: Make sure you have the Paint Break ability unlocked first before trying to reach Alicia. Also, bring a good amount of healing items since you'll only be limited to one person in the boss fight.

Finding Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Start at the Entrance Expedition Flag in The Reacher region. Use the grapple point ahead of it to cross the gap and keep moving forward until you find a golden rope that can be used to ascend.

Heading past the two Orphelians (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Take a left from there and go past the two groups of working Orphelins (or fight them) to find a grappling spot on a hanging platform to your right. Use it to cross to the other building.

Take a left from the standing Orphelian (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Use the golden rope to descend and take the path on the left where an Orphelin has his back turned, looking at a bunch of boxes. After defeating him, move left from the same group of boxes and head down through the ramp. Follow the path until you come across a hot air balloon you can use to ascend.

Rest at the Mountain Expedition Flag when exiting the balloon and use the hanging platform to cross the gap. Use the wooden bridge and head to the opening in the center.

Follow the path shown here to progress (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

From there, take a left, then a right, and a final right at the top. Keep going straight and you'll ultimately end up at the second hot air balloon.

Heading up the ramp (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Rest at the Ladder Area Expedition Flag. Further ahead, there should be two paths in front. Take the ramp going upwards and then cross using the wooden beams on the right.

Taking a left to find the grapple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

There should be a ramp at the end of the path (ahead of two working Orphelins) that you can use to grapple.

Move through the stack of woods and you'll encounter a green Orphelian. To his left, you will find a ramp leading to the third hot air balloon on the road to reaching Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Once it drops you off, rest at the Foggy Area Expedition Flag nearby.

Use the ramp ahead to go down and move straight ahead. There should be two Veillurs lurking in the area. One at the center of the region and another at the end of the right path.

Navigating past the Veillurs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Go past the second one, and you should see the final hot air balloon. Use it to go up. Move straight ahead when exiting and use the grapple to cross the gap.

Take the right to reach Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

From there, move towards the long path on the right. Rest at the Expedition Flag before moving forward.

When you move forward, a cutscene will trigger, starting your fight against Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, so be prepared.

Alicia boss fight

Fighting Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

You can only use Maelle in the fight against Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, so it will be a 1v1. She'll be weak to fire attacks, something you can exploit to deal more damage. Equipping Pictos, Skills, and Luminas that focus on buffing one character's durability or healing instead of building team synergies can also be useful here.

Alicia's attacks are fast and hit hard. Dodging and parrying will be essential to survive here since she'll get more turns than you. She'll use Virtuose Strike and Sword Ballet during the first phase.

Alicia uses the Phantom Strike attack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

However, after the "Alicia gets stronger" text appears, she'll introduce Phantom Strike, which will include a Gradient Attack. Use the Gradient Counters to parry them.

Performing a Gradient Counter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

The "Alicia gets faster" text will indicate her shift to the final phase, where she'll introduce Flueret Fury and Void Slash (another Gradient Attack) into her arsenal.

Deplete her health bar, and Alicia in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will ultimately be defeated. You'll get a Level 21 Lithium, 396,000 XP, 12,510 Chroma, and three Resplendent Chroma Catalysts as rewards. The following cutscene will end with you getting the max relationship level with Maelle.

