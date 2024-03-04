All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure is the latest event in the game, featuring 50 consecutive milestones and their respective rewards. This frozen tundra-themed event commenced on March 3 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 6 at the same, marking 72 hours of challenging gameplay for players. You can access multiple rewards, including 18,690 free dice rolls, throughout this event.
This article will provide the list of rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event, along with a few strategies to make the most of the event.
Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event
Here's a breakdown of one of the biggest Monopoly Go events since the start of the year:
Along with an ample supply of dice rolls, this event also features 896 exclusive Peg-E prize drop tokens and 30 minutes of High Roller. The five different sticker packs, Cash rewards, and other timed rewards like Cash Grab, and Rent Frenzy further increase the allure of the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event.
Strategies to maximize rewards in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event
Here are the strategies you can adopt in this event:
- Landing preference: This ongoing board game event has maximum points in Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. These tiles provide two, three, and five points, respectively, which you can use to fulfill the required points criteria for various milestones.
- Roll multiplier management: Roll multipliers are an effective way to earn more rewards in the game, but it comes with a catch. Roll multiplier consumes large chunks of dice rolls based on the factor determined by the player before the game. A higher factor means more rewards as well as more dice roll consumption. Hence, it is necessary to figure out the ways to utilize roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.
- Timing efficiency: The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure provides three days to claim 50 rewards. You shouldn't procrastinate, as this could result in you being unable to claim some rewards in this event. Milestone 50 has 7,500 dice rolls along with the five-star sticker pack, but it requires 17,500 points in the game, which can only be obtained if you play the game consistently for the duration of the event.
In conclusion, this event in Monopoly Go consists of a trove of rewards waiting to be claimed. By utilizing the strategies mentioned above, you can acquire each of these rewards within the time constraints. The ample supply of dice rolls allows you to use roll multipliers to get even more rewards.
