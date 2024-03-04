All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure is the latest event in the game, featuring 50 consecutive milestones and their respective rewards. This frozen tundra-themed event commenced on March 3 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 6 at the same, marking 72 hours of challenging gameplay for players. You can access multiple rewards, including 18,690 free dice rolls, throughout this event.

This article will provide the list of rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event, along with a few strategies to make the most of the event.

Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event

Here's a breakdown of one of the biggest Monopoly Go events since the start of the year:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 25 One-Star Sticker Pack (Green) 2 20 10 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 3 40 15 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash Rewards 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 340 13 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 7 50 15 Minutes of Rent Frenzy 8 55 One-Star Sticker Pack (Green) 9 65 15 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 10 375 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 18 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 12 75 Cash Rewards 13 90 One-Star Sticker Pack (Green) 14 80 20 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 15 100 10 Minutes of Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 100 Two-Star Sticker Pack (Yellow) 18 110 25 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 30 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Three-Star Sticker Pack (Pink) 23 175 Cash Rewards 24 200 40 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 25 250 Cash Rewards 26 2,500 1,300 Dice Rolls 27 275 50 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 28 300 10 Minutes of High Roller 29 325 60 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 30 400 Cash Rewards 31 3,500 1,600 Dice Rolls 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 75 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 34 650 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Blue) 35 750 80 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 90 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 38 900 Cash Rewards 39 1,000 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Blue) 40 1,500 100 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Five-Star Sticker Pack (Purple) 43 1,700 20 Minutes of High Roller 44 1,800 120 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 45 7,000 Cash Rewards 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Five-Star Sticker Pack (Purple) 48 3,500 150 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 49 4,000 Cash Rewards 50 17,500 7,500 Dice RollsFive-Star Sticker Pack (Purple

Along with an ample supply of dice rolls, this event also features 896 exclusive Peg-E prize drop tokens and 30 minutes of High Roller. The five different sticker packs, Cash rewards, and other timed rewards like Cash Grab, and Rent Frenzy further increase the allure of the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event.

Strategies to maximize rewards in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event

How to optimize rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Here are the strategies you can adopt in this event:

Landing preference: This ongoing board game event has maximum points in Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. These tiles provide two, three, and five points, respectively, which you can use to fulfill the required points criteria for various milestones. Roll multiplier management: Roll multipliers are an effective way to earn more rewards in the game, but it comes with a catch. Roll multiplier consumes large chunks of dice rolls based on the factor determined by the player before the game. A higher factor means more rewards as well as more dice roll consumption. Hence, it is necessary to figure out the ways to utilize roll multipliers in Monopoly Go. Timing efficiency: The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure provides three days to claim 50 rewards. You shouldn't procrastinate, as this could result in you being unable to claim some rewards in this event. Milestone 50 has 7,500 dice rolls along with the five-star sticker pack, but it requires 17,500 points in the game, which can only be obtained if you play the game consistently for the duration of the event.

In conclusion, this event in Monopoly Go consists of a trove of rewards waiting to be claimed. By utilizing the strategies mentioned above, you can acquire each of these rewards within the time constraints. The ample supply of dice rolls allows you to use roll multipliers to get even more rewards.

