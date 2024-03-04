All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Mar 04, 2024 06:30 GMT
Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure: Rewards, milestones, and more (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure is the latest event in the game, featuring 50 consecutive milestones and their respective rewards. This frozen tundra-themed event commenced on March 3 at 3 pm GMT and will conclude on March 6 at the same, marking 72 hours of challenging gameplay for players. You can access multiple rewards, including 18,690 free dice rolls, throughout this event.

This article will provide the list of rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event, along with a few strategies to make the most of the event.

Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event

Here's a breakdown of one of the biggest Monopoly Go events since the start of the year:

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
125One-Star Sticker Pack (Green)
22010 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
34015 Dice Rolls
445Cash Rewards
515075 Dice Rolls
634013 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
75015 Minutes of Rent Frenzy
855One-Star Sticker Pack (Green)
96515 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
10375220 Dice Rolls
116018 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
1275Cash Rewards
1390One-Star Sticker Pack (Green)
148020 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
1510010 Minutes of Cash Grab
16850500 Dice Rolls
17100Two-Star Sticker Pack (Yellow)
1811025 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
1912050 Dice Rolls
2011530 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Three-Star Sticker Pack (Pink)
23175Cash Rewards
2420040 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
25250Cash Rewards
262,5001,300 Dice Rolls
2727550 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
2830010 Minutes of High Roller
2932560 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
30400Cash Rewards
313,5001,600 Dice Rolls
32450150 Dice Rolls
3350075 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
34650Four-Star Sticker Pack (Blue)
3575080 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
364,5002,000 Dice Rolls
3780090 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
38900Cash Rewards
391,000Four-Star Sticker Pack (Blue)
401,500100 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
4110,0003,800 Dice Rolls
421,600Five-Star Sticker Pack (Purple)
431,70020 Minutes of High Roller
441,800120 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
457,000Cash Rewards
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,000Five-Star Sticker Pack (Purple)
483,500150 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
494,000Cash Rewards
5017,5007,500 Dice RollsFive-Star Sticker Pack (Purple

Along with an ample supply of dice rolls, this event also features 896 exclusive Peg-E prize drop tokens and 30 minutes of High Roller. The five different sticker packs, Cash rewards, and other timed rewards like Cash Grab, and Rent Frenzy further increase the allure of the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event.

Strategies to maximize rewards in the Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure event

How to optimize rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
How to optimize rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Here are the strategies you can adopt in this event:

  1. Landing preference: This ongoing board game event has maximum points in Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. These tiles provide two, three, and five points, respectively, which you can use to fulfill the required points criteria for various milestones.
  2. Roll multiplier management: Roll multipliers are an effective way to earn more rewards in the game, but it comes with a catch. Roll multiplier consumes large chunks of dice rolls based on the factor determined by the player before the game. A higher factor means more rewards as well as more dice roll consumption. Hence, it is necessary to figure out the ways to utilize roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.
  3. Timing efficiency: The Monopoly Go Arctic Adventure provides three days to claim 50 rewards. You shouldn't procrastinate, as this could result in you being unable to claim some rewards in this event. Milestone 50 has 7,500 dice rolls along with the five-star sticker pack, but it requires 17,500 points in the game, which can only be obtained if you play the game consistently for the duration of the event.

In conclusion, this event in Monopoly Go consists of a trove of rewards waiting to be claimed. By utilizing the strategies mentioned above, you can acquire each of these rewards within the time constraints. The ample supply of dice rolls allows you to use roll multipliers to get even more rewards.

