All new content in Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaboration Phase Two update

Bluepoch rolled out the second half of the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration event on August 28, 2025. It introduces a new collab-themed 6-star character, story, and event. The developers have re-released the Route 77 event, introduced garments, Mane’s Bulletin boss, and Euphoria for three Arcanists. Timekeepers can also obtain a lot of free rewards, including a 5-star character.

This article goes over all the fresh content arriving in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration Phase 2 update.

Details of all new content in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration Phase Two update

1) New collab-themed 6-star character, Kassandra

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed Collaboration Banner [Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] ▼Time 2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5) ▼Rate-up Characters 6★: Kassandra (Mineral) 5★: Balloon Party (Mineral), Blonney (Star) ※ [Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] is

Kassandra is the latest 6-star character that debuted in Reverse 1999 via the Assassin’s Creed collaboration update. She features on her dedicated banner, Wine Dark Reflections of the Eagle, which will be available until September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can get a free Kassandra portrait at 100, 160, 220, and 280 pulls.

2) New Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration story and event

The fresh collaboration story takes place in Ancient Greece during Kassandra’s era. Its plot follows Timekeepers teaming up with Kassandra to investigate the Akropolis of Athens during the Dynosia festival.

The collaboration event is called Drama in Athens. Timekeepers must defeat enemies and gather information to prevent the Cult of Kosmo’s vicious plan. They can explore the map and participate in battles to receive gear. Gamers can equip gear for their team members. Equipping the same set activates a bonus effect.

Additionally, Drama in Athens also features a Conquest Battle. One must defeat multiple waves of enemies to decrease their morale. The side whose morale drops to zero first will face defeat. After the Dynosia festival ends, players can explore new regions with Kassandra and help her defeat hidden cult members.

Here is the list of main rewards Timekeepers can receive from these events:

Clear Drops

APPLe’s Collaboration Garment - The Fruit of Wisdom

New 6-Star Psychube: An Epic’s End

Limited Portrait: Adventure with Ikaros (collab-themed)

3) Free rewards

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL [Log in to Claim 5-Star Collaboration Character- Alexios] Event Available Now! Log in to claim 5-star collaboration character [Alexios] and his Artifices during the event [Stage Beyond Sunlight]. ▼Event Time 2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5) #Reverse1999

Here are the details of free rewards Timekeepers can obtain from the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed Collaboration Phase Two update:

Free 5-star Alexios: Timekeepers can claim free 5-star character Alexios by logging into the app. This offer will be available till September 19, 2025.

Timekeepers can claim free 5-star character Alexios by logging into the app. This offer will be available till September 19, 2025. Free Monthly Pass: Timekeepers can claim a free monthly pass by logging into the app during the update period. It rewards 90 Clear Drops and Picrasma Candy (time-limited) daily till September 19, 2025.

Timekeepers can claim a free monthly pass by logging into the app during the update period. It rewards 90 Clear Drops and Picrasma Candy (time-limited) daily till September 19, 2025. Free pulls: Players can claim one Decatone for the A Prophet Guided by Time banner and one for the Wine Dark Reflections of the Edge banner. Additionally, they can also participate in the When Dionysus Chant event for 10 free Unilogs.

Players can claim one Decatone for the A Prophet Guided by Time banner and one for the Wine Dark Reflections of the Edge banner. Additionally, they can also participate in the When Dionysus Chant event for 10 free Unilogs. Free garment: Timekeepers can claim a free garment, The Fruit of Wisdom, for APPLe as a reward from the collab story event.

4) New garments

Reverse: 1999 | AC Collab Version Available Now @Reverse1999_GL Catch the Golden APPLe | Reverse: 1999 × Assassin's Creed “Which matters more, knowledge or strength?” #Reverse1999 #AssassinsCreed #Reverse1999AssassinsCreedCollab #APPLe

Bluepoch introduced a fresh garment series, Soaring Over Mount Olympus. They feature new looks and skill effects. Timekeepers can grab a garment each for Vila, Hissabeth, and Marcus from this series.

Additionally, they can also unlock the 6-star Eternity’s garment, The Golden Nurturer, by purchasing the Collector's Edition of the Roar Jukebox.

5) Other new content

Here is the list of other content featured in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration Phase Two update:

Mane’s Bulletin: The Mane’s Bulletin Eagle Vision edition will be available till September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can challenge A Miracle Revealed in Lore, and The Terror’s Name investigation targets in this edition.

The Mane’s Bulletin Eagle Vision edition will be available till September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can challenge A Miracle Revealed in Lore, and The Terror’s Name investigation targets in this edition. Euphoria characters: Bluepoch has added the Euphoria feature to three characters: Marcus, Eternity, and Vila.

Bluepoch has added the Euphoria feature to three characters: Marcus, Eternity, and Vila. Route 77 (The Haunted Highway) re-release: This event’s stages will be available until September 16, 2025, and the shop will be accessible until September 19, 2025.

That concludes our details of new content in the Assassin’s Creed collaboration Phase Two update in Reverse 1999.

