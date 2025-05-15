All Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves and their locations

The Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves are special versions of the Overlord Tacet Discord. They were added to the game with the Rinascita update and have become a staple pick for newer Resonators. What separates Nightmare Echoes from its counterparts is its skill overhauls.

Not to forget, some of them also roll with the new Sonata Effects, which many characters require. For those willing to hunt them, this article discusses the Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves, their locations and unlock criteria.

All Nightmare Echo locations in Wuthering Waves

Nightmare: Feilian Beringa

Feilian Beringa Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Sierra Gale

The Feilian Beringa Nightmare Echo spawns in the Requiem Ravine, a location in the Hallowed Reach region in Wuthering Waves. This Tacet Discord appears on the map once you complete the Dream Patrol I. It is unlocked by default once you arrive in Ragunna during the Chapter 2, Act 1 quest.

Nightmare: Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Midnight Veil

The Impermanence Heron Nightmare Echo can be located in the Thessaleo Fells, directly northeast of the Tactical Hologram. The Special Tacet Discord pops up in Rinascita after completing the Dream Patrol I quest.

Nightmare: Thundering Mephis

Thundering Mephis Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Void Thunder

The Whispering Haven area has a serene waterfall right below the Polyphemus Windmill. The Thundering Mephis Nightmare Echo spawns in the adjoining water body, close to the Resonance Beacon. Completing the Dream Patrol I quest is required to unlock the Tacet Discord.

Nightmare: Tempest Mephis

Tempest Mephis Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Void Thunder and Empyrean Anthem

The Shores of Last Breath in Fagaceae Peninsula houses the special Tempest Mephis. The location can be accessed after completing the Where Wind Returns to Celestial Realms exploration quest and Dream Patrol Challenges in Fagaceae Peninsula.

Nightmare: Crownless

Crownless Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Sun-sinking Eclipse

To find the Crownless Nightmare Echo, teleport to the Penitent's End and head to the ruins above the Resonance Beacon. Just complete the Ruins Where Shadows Roam quest and discover the Dream Patrol Challenges in the area if the Tacet Discord doesn’t spawn on the map.

Nightmare: Inferno Rider

Inferno Rider Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Molten Rift

You can find the Inferno Rider Nightmare Echo at the Averardo Vault, in a ruin located west of the Sentry Construct. Completing the Dream Patrol I tutorial quest will reveal the Tacet Discord’s location on the map.

Nightmare: Mourning Aix

Mourning Aix Nightmare Echo location (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Eternal Radiance

Complete the Dream Patrol I quest to unlock the Nightmare: Mourning Aix. This special Tacet Discord appears south of the Averardo Vault.

Nightmare: Lampylumen Myriad

Lampylumen Myriad Nightmare Echo location in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonata Effect: Frosty Resolve and Empyrean Anthem

The Lampylumen Myriad Nightmare Echo resides at the Beohr Trench in Wuthering Waves, southeast of the Resonance Beacon, to be specific. You can find the creature once after completing the Dream Patrol I tutorial quest.

