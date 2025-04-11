Finding Treasure Spot chests in Wuthering Waves is one of the many activities players can take on upon arrival of new maps like the Beohr Trench. They are clusters of caskets that are often hidden from sight or guarded by enemies. Regardless of where the chests are located, players can find them using the sensor gadget.
This article further discusses the locations of all the Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chests in Wuthering Waves.
All Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chest in Wuthering Waves
Beohr Trench Treasure Spot Chest locations #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Beohr Trench is the new area introduced in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. The first Treasure Spot chest on the map is directly south of the Resonance Nexus. The treasures are scattered in the following locations:
- Use the Cuddle Wuddle transformation to leap up into the platform. Break the rocks to find the chest.
- Find the tent downstairs and look for the casket above it.
- Clear the enemy camp to unlock the third chest.
- This treasure box can be located on the wooden platforms facing the waterfalls.
Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chest locations #2
There’s a Resonance Beacon east of the Beohr Trench Resonance Nexus. Just teleport to the location, and the Treasure Spot Chests will be a few steps away. Use the following steps to find all the treasures:
- The first chest should be beside the fallen gate.
- The next one is under the arch.
- Move towards the shore to find the third chest.
- The final treasure box in the area is a few steps away from the previous location.
Also read: Wuthering Waves leak hints at first anniversary rewards
Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chest locations #3
The narrow stretch of land above the Steering Echo Train tracks houses a cluster of four chests. You can reach the location quickly by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon close to the Nightmare Lampylumen Myriad. Drop down the cliff and search in the following areas to find the caskets:
- The first chest is located on the second floor of the ruins right behind the breakable boxes.
- Check the front entrance of the structure for the second treasure box.
- This chest is around the corner from the previous location.
- Head to the back of the building to find the final chest beside the broken walls.
Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chest locations #4
Teleport to the Resonance Beacon located north of the Avinoleum Ground Remains and keep traveling northeast until the “Find all Supply Chests” pops up on the screen. The chests will be stashed in various elevations of the mountains. Open the ones at the top and make your way to the bottom as mentioned below:
- Follow the wooden steps to come across an Abyssal Mercator and a Vitreum Dancer. Defeat them and open the chest with the candles.
- The second treasure box will be a few steps away from the previous location.
- Drop down an elevation to find the third chest near a vase.
- Head toward the cliff and look around to find the fourth chest.
Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks
Beohr Trench Treasure Spot chest locations #5
The final Treasure Spot chest is at a secluded location extreme south of the Beohr Trench. Teleport to the Resonance Beacon at the bottom of the map and head northwest. Once you reach the spot, find the individual chests using the next steps:
- Look for the massive ships near the shore. The chest will be right in front of the vessel within the enemy camp.
- The second enemy camp next to the water houses another treasure box.
- Climb the nearest ship to find the third chest at the front.
- The final treasure is on the small boat near the second enemy camp.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.