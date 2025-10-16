All operator balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 

The Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 update has gone live, and the mid-seasonal patch is targeted towards improving the current operator balance in the game. Heeding community feedback, the developers have released a range of operator buffs and nerfs, all of which will definitely improve the meta in-game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the operator balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 Operator balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 Here's a look at the operator buffs and nerfs introduced with the official Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 designer notes:DenariDeveloper's comment: After statistical analysis and player feedback on Denari, we've decided to revert some of the changes from previous patches. We can admit they may have been done too hastily, so we have reverted the damage change and the reconnection delay. In addition, the Glaive-12 has not performed the way we expected, and it is receiving a package of buffs to make the weapon more viable in gunfights. We've also taken in and understand feedback about its ability to create rotation holes feeling tedious. While slug shotguns can be used for rotation holes, the Glaive-12 primarily compliments Denari's T.R.I.P. connectors for precise lines of sight, foot holes and head holes.T.R.I.P. ConnectorT.R.I.P. connector laser deals 20 damageT.R.I.P. connectors reconnect instantly after having their LoS blocked.Glaive-12Damage increased from 63 to 67Damage range drop off increased up to 15 meters to match other slug shotgunsImproved recoil and first shot recoil (PC and Console)Total ammunition increased from 29 to 44Hip fire accuracy increased to match other slug shotgunsIn case you missed it: All Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)JägerDeveloper's comment: We are boosting Jäger's secondary options by including a handgun with sight. This change should add versatility to the loadout and a more reliable mid-range secondary for players that want to use the M870 as a primary weapon.LoadoutSecondary weapons: Added the P-10CBanditDeveloper's comment: Hitting exterior soft walls before reinforcing is a common tactic used to improve sound propagation, allowing defenders inside the objective to better anticipate enemy movements outside. Bandit has traditionally lacked a reliable secondary weapon to perform this kind of setup independently. With the introduction of the Keratos .357, Bandit gains the ability to create his own openings on exterior walls, enhancing his self-sufficiency during the preparation phase and reducing reliance on teammates for early-round destruction.Loadout changesSecondary weapons:Added the Keratos .357Playing as Bandit in R6S (Image via Ubisoft)SolisDeveloper's comment: Solis' use of her ability has not improved after the latest changes. Players don't get enough benefit from it, and we want to attend to this. We are reviewing her ability configuration and buffing a few parameters: the range of the ability will be increased, along with its Overclock duration. Spec-IODetection Range set to 20m (was 12m).Overclock Duration set to 15s (was 10s).Minimum SPEC-IO charge to activate the ability set to 25% (was 50%).LoadoutGadgets:Added Impact Grenades and removed Bulletproof Camera.Read more about: Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes: Denari nerfs, bug fixes, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about the operator balancing changes introduced with the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.3 update. For more related news and guides, check out:Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops: All rewards and how to getRainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes: Everything you need to knowRainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more