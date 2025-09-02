All operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)

There are a range of new operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3). These operator updates will definitely shake up the meta, and players can expect the development of a unique array of strategies and operator combos in the new season.In this article, we will explore all the operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes. Read below to know more. Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes exploredSourced from the official designer notes, here's a detailed look at the different Operator changes that are coming with the brand-new Y10S3 update for Rainbow Six Siege X:1) BlackbeardH.U.L.L. ADAPTABLE SHIELDADS ChangesBlackbeard ADS recovery time set to 0.9s (was 0.5s).Blackbeard can't ADS while rappelling in a window.Reload ChangesBlackbeard's H.U.L.L. H.U.L.L. Shield completely folds while reloading.Mobility ChangesBlackbeard cannot breach-in from rappel through non-weakened barricades.H.U.L.L. Shield Breach Charges reduced to 3 (was 4).2) EchoDeveloper Comments: &quot;Echo is losing the Magnified Sight on his MP5SD with the Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update; he will no be more inclined to take fights at closer range and we ant to boost his mobility to make repositioning easier for him.&quot;Base StatsSpeed: Increased to 2 (from 1).Health: Reduced to 2 (from 3).3) FenrirDeveloper Comments: &quot;Fenrir's ability has a high impact on Attackers. Since the last changes we made to him, it is easier to counter his traps, but we still consider his ability to be quite strong. We want to make the full Fenrir package a bit leaner by removing some of the extra utility that the Bailiff brings to the table. Players will need to rely on other defenders to set up the site in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Removed Bailiff 410.4) LesionDeveloper Comments: &quot;Lesion has become one of the most reliable roamers. The combination of a great loadout, plus an ability that is useful for gathering intel and slowing enemies makes him a great option. The removal of the Magnified Sights on some Operators will make him more relevant. We are removing Lesion's shotgun to increase Lesion's focus on his ability, inviting Defenders to source destruction capabilities on the team from other loadouts.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Removed Super Shorty5) OryxDeveloper Comments: &quot;Oryx's playstyle relies on mobility and quick reactions. A machine pistol provides high firepower and a quicker ADS compared to a submachine gun, allowing him to stay agile and effective in mid-range engagements. However, he will need to make more strategic decisions based on the situation, as selecting the Reaper MK2 without the SPAS-12 will leave him without the tools to destroy hatches. We believe that this addition will make him more adaptable and capable of handling a variety of combat situations while increasing the loadout variety&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Added Reaper MK2.6) RookDeveloper Comments: &quot;Rook's capability to hold long angles will be reduced due to the removal of Magnified Sights from his loadout. To reinforce his anchor role, we would like to add an alternative side weapon and gadget: the Reaper MK2 and C4. Both elements should reinforce his strength on close and mid-range engagements.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Added Reaper MK2.7) PulseDeveloper Comments: &quot;Pulse greatly benefits from using the M1014, but the lack of a reliable secondary weapon limits its use in various situations. Since the recent improvements to shotguns, which significantly reduced the M1014's visual recoil for better comfort, its pick rate has stabilized at 29%. However, we believe that this rate is still below its potential, given its synergy with the Cardiac Sensor.&quot;By introducing the Reaper MK2, we aim to provide Pulse with greater flexibility and ensure he doesn't feel powerless when opting to use the shotgun. Additionally, we believe that every weapon in his loadout has its own playstyle and fulfills different needs. The UMP45 will remain the most reliable option for long to mid-range engagements, while the M1014 and Reaper MK2 combination may be more appealing to mid to close-range play. And, of course, the handguns are always a reliable choice in any situation.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Added Reaper MK2.8) SentryDeveloper Comments: &quot;Sentry is designed to fill any gaps in the defensive setup. However, with the current loadout he struggles to hold long angles comfortably. Therefore, we have decided to add a Slug Shotgun to his loadout with Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update. This addition will enhance his capability in long-range engagements while assisting with site setup.&quot;LoadoutPrimary Weapon: Added TCSG12.9) SledgeDeveloper Comments: &quot;The Reaper MK2 is less lethal than other Machine Pistols in the game, and that makes it suitable for a wider group of Operators. The addition of the Reaper MK2 will give Sledge a secondary weapon alternative that works good at close ranges.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Added Reaper MK2.10) StrikerDeveloper Comments: &quot;We believe that Striker also deserves a weapon more suited for long-range engagements. The DMR will enable her to better support her teammates from a distance, and may synergize more effectively with other types of secondary utility.&quot;LoadoutPrimary Weapon: Added SR-25 DMR.11) YingDeveloper Comments: &quot;The SIX12 is highly effective at close range but is not reliable at medium to long distances. The Reaper MK2 will provide a versatile secondary option, allowing her to engage enemies effectively at various ranges and creating more opportunities to use the shotgun in close-quarters combat. She can also use the shotgun for breaching and verticality, creating more opportunities to use the Candelas from above or from unexpected angles.&quot;LoadoutSecondary Weapon: Added Reaper MK2.That's everything that you need to know about the operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3). For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.