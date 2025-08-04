Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explained

As we head into the final month of Operation Daybreak, new datamined information on Rainbow Six Siege X Operator has come to light. This includes operator loadout, how the gadget works, and the new secondary weapon, which are reported to arrive in Siege X's Year 10 Season 3 patch. While changes should be implemented before they reach the live servers, here is a look at what to expect.

This article will go over the Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leak, which includes the reported loadout and gadget.

Note: This article is based on leaks by reputed sources. Take all the information with a grain of salt.

Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leak for Year 10 Season 3

The upcoming operator in Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 is reportedly titled Denari and will be a defender. This operator will be the newest addition to the lineup after Rauora joined the R6 roster as an attacker in Year 10 Season 1 Operation Prep Phase.

Upcoming operator is leaked to be a trapper defender (Image via Ubisoft)

Leaked Gadget and how it works

The latest Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaks suggest that Denari will be a trapper who can deploy a gadget reportedly titled T.R.I.P Connector. This gadget would consist of several throwable devices that can attach to any surface of the floor, walls, or ceiling, similar to how Black Eye cams of Valkyrie work. However, the size of these segments is reported to be smaller than Black Eye cams.

These small, throwable segments will connect via lasers when they are within a 20m range. Upon connection, these lasers can create a grid that can damage attackers as well as stun/shock them. The damage and stun/shock will depend on the number of lasers an attacker is crossing. In addition to these, crossing these lasers will create a sound cue that could have a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Trappers are a sub-category of defenders that aim to deny entry into the objective (Image via Ubisoft)

Leaked loadout of Denari

Owing to the latest Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaks, we now know what Denari's loadout could look like. As a defender, she is expected not to have any magnified scopes. Here is the full leaked loadout below:

Primary Weapon : FMG-9, Scorpion EVO 3 A1

: FMG-9, Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Secondary Weapon : Glaive-12 (brand new slug shotgun), P226 MK 25 pistol

: Glaive-12 (brand new slug shotgun), P226 MK 25 pistol Secondary Gadgets: non-explosive items (Barbed Wire / Bulletproof Cam / Deployable Shield / Observation Blocker / Proximity Alarm)

The Glaive-12 secondary weapon is leaked to be a brand-new secondary weapon that will debut with Y10S3. It is reported to be a slug shotgun with four bullets, each of which can do 63 damage, as per leaks.

This concludes our coverage of the Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leak and their loadout and gadget, as per the leaks from the official 6leaks server. Items as well as stats are subject to change, and the gadget and its mechanics might get altered before their official release sometime in September 2025.

Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:

