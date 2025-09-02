Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown (all platforms)

  • home icon
By Jay Sarma
Published Sep 02, 2025 00:58 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege Operation High Stakes release countdown
Rainbow Six Siege Operation High Stakes (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Year 10 Season 3) release is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest news, we are sure you are excited for a brand-new seasonal update. The latest patch has a lot in store for the community, starting from the addition of a brand-new Operator, Denari, to the removal of ACOG sights from Defenders, and much more.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown: Start date and time for all regions

The Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update, i.e., Operation High Stakes, is set to release worldwide on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The update will go live for all regions at 6 am PT/ 1 pm UTC/ 6:30 pm IST.

Per the official post from Ubisoft, there will be at least an hour-long downtime during the update process. All multiplayer servers will go offline for maintenance during this period.

The new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update will see a synchronised release across all platforms. Here's a detailed list of the Siege X Y10 S3 patch release dates and times for different regions of the world:

Time ZoneStart date and time
Pacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 am
Mountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 am
Central Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 am
Eastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pm
British Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 am
That's all there is to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update release countdown for all platforms.

