Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown (all platforms)

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Year 10 Season 3) release is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest news, we are sure you are excited for a brand-new seasonal update. The latest patch has a lot in store for the community, starting from the addition of a brand-new Operator, Denari, to the removal of ACOG sights from Defenders, and much more. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more. Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown: Start date and time for all regionsThe Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update, i.e., Operation High Stakes, is set to release worldwide on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The update will go live for all regions at 6 am PT/ 1 pm UTC/ 6:30 pm IST. Per the official post from Ubisoft, there will be at least an hour-long downtime during the update process. All multiplayer servers will go offline for maintenance during this period.The new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update will see a synchronised release across all platforms. Here's a detailed list of the Siege X Y10 S3 patch release dates and times for different regions of the world:Time ZoneStart date and timePacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pmBritish Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 amRead more: Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to getThat's all there is to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update release countdown for all platforms.