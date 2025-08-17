Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X: All abilities and weapons

Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X is the newest operator, releasing with Operation High Stakes. While there aren't too many headliners to get excited about regarding the upcoming third season of Year 10, the new Swiss trapper is enough to entice fans to brainstorm new strategies while they wait for the season's release. Denari boasts a lucrative loadout, especially when we consider the armor and speed ratings of this new Defender.

This article covers the details of Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X, such as his primary gadget, weapons, and more.

Primary gadget of Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X

T.R.I.P. Connectors are the new primary gadgets being added to the game alongside Denari. These items are smaller than Valkyrie's Black Eye cameras but can be thrown in a similar manner. They can stick to any surface, be it floors, ceilings, or walls. When multiple T.R.I.P. Connectors are deployed within a 20-meter range, these small devices get interconnected by lasers.

Primary Gadget of Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

Each of these lasers can deal 20 damage, meaning stepping into five lasers will deal 100 damage to operators. This can prove to be a lethal trap for unsuspecting Attackers. In addition to the damage, the T.R.I.P. Connectors also apply a total of eight seconds of the "electrocuted" status effect on enemies when stacked.

These lasers can destroy projectiles, but they let Defenders pass through them. However, Defender gadgets like Impact Grenades and Nitro Cells can get destroyed upon coming in contact with these lasers (which work similarly to Aruni's Surya Gates).

Weapons and secondary gadgets

Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X comes equipped with one of the most infamous SMGs in the game. The Scorpion EVO 3 A1 is a powerful submachine gun that was previously unique to Ela. However, with its addition to Denari's loadout, the Scorpion is expected to be picked over the FMG-9. Featuring high firing rate, sizeable magazine, and decent recoil, the Scorpion is a force to be reckoned.

Denari features a powerful loadout (Image via Ubisoft)

In the secondary weapon slot, the newest slug shotgun, Glaive-12, will be available to Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X. This weapon comes equipped with four chambered rounds, each of which can deal 63 damage. It can either be used as a strategic tool to open up angles or as a lethal headshot machine.

Denari features a lucrative 1 armor 3 speed kit, typically suitable for a fragger/flanker playstyle. With the Scorpion in hand, aggressive plays are to be expected from the upcoming Defender. In addition to this loadout, Denari will bring a Bulletproof Shield and Observation Blockers as his secondary gadgets. Both have the potential to be useful in strategic plays to outsmart enemy teams.

