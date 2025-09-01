  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to get

Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to get

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 01, 2025 21:03 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes key art.
Taking a look at Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (Image via Ubisoft)

The latest season in Rainbow Six Siege X is upon us, and Ubisoft is giving away free rewards to celebrate it. Operation High Stakes, releasing on September 2, 2025, is the third season in Year 10, and it marks the completion of Siege X's debut. Players will get to try out the newest Defender Denari and use the rewards from the Twitch and TikTok drops to kit themselves out with the latest goodies, or the 100th duplicate.

Ad

This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops and explain how players may go about acquiring them.

All Rainbow Six Siege X drops during Y10S3 release

From September 2 to October 2, 2025, players will be able to watch Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes on platforms like Twitch and TikTok, and acquire a brand-new charm alongside several alpha packs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Twitch rewards event

For the newest T-Minus charm, players must watch participating Twitch channels streaming the latest season. This event will send codes to players via their Twitch direct messages, which will include the reward codes. Players must input these codes on the official Ubisoft redemption website.

After opening up the redemption link, log in to your Ubisoft account for which you want to receive the rewards, paste the code, and then submit it. The items will be sent to your in-game locker, where you can equip them or favorite them for use later.

Ad

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator: Shaiiko charm and how to acquire

Ad

TikTok rewards event

There are three Alpha Packs that players can acquire by watching a participating creator with the "Rewards Enabled" tag on TikTok. Look for the Live section where a creator is streaming Siege X's newest season, Operation High Stakes. Tap the Share arrow and then go to Game Rewards to get a code for the rewards. Input these codes on the official Ubisoft redemption website.

Be sure to log in to your Ubisoft account before you enter the code, and you will receive the items in your Packs manager, where you can open them.

Ad

These rewards can be easily acquired, as the event will remain active for a month. Watch the livestream on either platform to obtain your free rewards before starting Operation High Stakes this week.

Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications