Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to get

The latest season in Rainbow Six Siege X is upon us, and Ubisoft is giving away free rewards to celebrate it. Operation High Stakes, releasing on September 2, 2025, is the third season in Year 10, and it marks the completion of Siege X's debut. Players will get to try out the newest Defender Denari and use the rewards from the Twitch and TikTok drops to kit themselves out with the latest goodies, or the 100th duplicate.This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops and explain how players may go about acquiring them.All Rainbow Six Siege X drops during Y10S3 releaseFrom September 2 to October 2, 2025, players will be able to watch Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes on platforms like Twitch and TikTok, and acquire a brand-new charm alongside several alpha packs.Twitch rewards eventFor the newest T-Minus charm, players must watch participating Twitch channels streaming the latest season. This event will send codes to players via their Twitch direct messages, which will include the reward codes. Players must input these codes on the official Ubisoft redemption website.After opening up the redemption link, log in to your Ubisoft account for which you want to receive the rewards, paste the code, and then submit it. The items will be sent to your in-game locker, where you can equip them or favorite them for use later.Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator: Shaiiko charm and how to acquireTikTok rewards eventThere are three Alpha Packs that players can acquire by watching a participating creator with the &quot;Rewards Enabled&quot; tag on TikTok. Look for the Live section where a creator is streaming Siege X's newest season, Operation High Stakes. Tap the Share arrow and then go to Game Rewards to get a code for the rewards. Input these codes on the official Ubisoft redemption website.Be sure to log in to your Ubisoft account before you enter the code, and you will receive the items in your Packs manager, where you can open them.These rewards can be easily acquired, as the event will remain active for a month. Watch the livestream on either platform to obtain your free rewards before starting Operation High Stakes this week.