Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator: Shaiiko charm and how to acquire

Rainbow Six Siege X streamer charms are some of the most sought-after items in the game. It enables Siege X content creators to showcase their iconic logos and fandom in the form of weapon charms. Numerous creators, ranging from world champions to easter-egg hunters, and veterans to casters, have received their weapon charms. In Y10S3, one of the best players in the esports scene finally joined the list of people immortalized in the form of a spotlight creator.This article will cover the new steamer charm of Shaiiko as the new Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator.Shaiiko is the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creatorStéphane &quot;Shaiiko&quot; Lebleu is a name familiar to Siege fans regardless of the time they have spent playing the game. This is primarily because Shaiiko has been in the R6 esports scene for a long time and is notorious for having some of the best mechanical skills the game has ever witnessed.Having spent most of his professional career in Team BDS, Shaiiko garnered multiple tournament MVP titles alongside several trophies, like an R6 Major, EWC 2024, and two Gamers8 trophies (in 2022 and 2023). The roster has moved to Team Falcons ever since, and Stéphane Lebleu is now your Y10S3 spotlight creator.How to acquire the Shaiiko charm in Rainbow Six Siege XStreamer charms in Rainbow Six Siege X are tied to the respective content creator's Twitch Channel and linked directly to having a subscription. This means fans must purchase a Twitch subscription to Shaiiko's channel to acquire his newest charm.To do so, you need to follow these steps:Head over to Twitch and log in to your account.Now head to the search bar and type &quot;Shaiiko&quot; or click here.Once you find the channel and are logged in, click on the Subscribe button.You must now pay $5.99 to acquire a subscription, after which, the charm will be directly added to your in-game inventory.This charm will become available after Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes launches. Fans who are already subscribed will receive their charm in-game after the new season drops.Linking accountsNote that linking your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts is necessary to receive items like streamer charms as well as Twitch Drops during events. To do so, visit the Drop Registration page to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts.Link your Amazon Prime account to get a free monthly subscription (Image via Twitch)Twitch Prime free subscriptionAdditionally, players with access to Amazon Prime receive a free Twitch Channel subscription every month. To obtain this Twitch Prime offer, head to your Twitch account settings and then the Connections page to link your Amazon Prime to your Twitch.