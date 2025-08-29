  • home icon
  Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator: Shaiiko charm and how to acquire

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator: Shaiiko charm and how to acquire

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:24 GMT
Rainbow six siege x content creator charm key art.
New Shaiiko charm in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X streamer charms are some of the most sought-after items in the game. It enables Siege X content creators to showcase their iconic logos and fandom in the form of weapon charms. Numerous creators, ranging from world champions to easter-egg hunters, and veterans to casters, have received their weapon charms. In Y10S3, one of the best players in the esports scene finally joined the list of people immortalized in the form of a spotlight creator.

This article will cover the new steamer charm of Shaiiko as the new Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator.

Shaiiko is the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 spotlight creator

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu is a name familiar to Siege fans regardless of the time they have spent playing the game. This is primarily because Shaiiko has been in the R6 esports scene for a long time and is notorious for having some of the best mechanical skills the game has ever witnessed.

Having spent most of his professional career in Team BDS, Shaiiko garnered multiple tournament MVP titles alongside several trophies, like an R6 Major, EWC 2024, and two Gamers8 trophies (in 2022 and 2023). The roster has moved to Team Falcons ever since, and Stéphane Lebleu is now your Y10S3 spotlight creator.

How to acquire the Shaiiko charm in Rainbow Six Siege X

Streamer charms in Rainbow Six Siege X are tied to the respective content creator's Twitch Channel and linked directly to having a subscription. This means fans must purchase a Twitch subscription to Shaiiko's channel to acquire his newest charm.

To do so, you need to follow these steps:

  • Head over to Twitch and log in to your account.
  • Now head to the search bar and type "Shaiiko" or click here.
  • Once you find the channel and are logged in, click on the Subscribe button.
  • You must now pay $5.99 to acquire a subscription, after which, the charm will be directly added to your in-game inventory.

This charm will become available after Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes launches. Fans who are already subscribed will receive their charm in-game after the new season drops.

Linking accounts

Note that linking your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts is necessary to receive items like streamer charms as well as Twitch Drops during events. To do so, visit the Drop Registration page to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts.

Link your Amazon Prime account to get a free monthly subscription (Image via Twitch)
Link your Amazon Prime account to get a free monthly subscription (Image via Twitch)

Twitch Prime free subscription

Additionally, players with access to Amazon Prime receive a free Twitch Channel subscription every month. To obtain this Twitch Prime offer, head to your Twitch account settings and then the Connections page to link your Amazon Prime to your Twitch.

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
