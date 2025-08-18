When does the new Rainbow Six Siege X season (Y10S3) come out?

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 18, 2025 12:08 GMT
Exploring Rainbow Six Siege X season Y10S3 launch date
Exploring Rainbow Six Siege X season Y10S3 launch date (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X’s next big update, Operation High Stakes (Year 10 Season 3), is set to launch on September 2, 2025, across all platforms. That’s the date you’ll want to circle on your calendar if you’re waiting to dive into the new content. The season was first shown off during the Y10S3 Reveal Panel on August 17, streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

Ubisoft gave fans a proper look at what’s coming, and even dropped a freebie in the process; anyone who tuned in could grab an exclusive charm through Twitch Drops. The very next day, on August 18, the test server went live, letting players try out the new operator and balance tweaks early while giving Ubisoft valuable feedback before launch.

What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege X season (Y10S3)

The big headline is Denari, a Swiss Defender who brings a fresh style of gadget play to Siege. His tool of choice is the T.R.I.P. Connector, a disposable gadget that connects to other objects to form destructive laser grids.

These networks can stretch across doors, windows or entire hallways, slowing and hurting attackers that cross through them. They reset just seconds after being triggered, which means attackers can’t just brute-force their way in without wasting time and utility.

Denari isn’t just about traps, though. He’s built for mobility with a three-speed rating and a strong weapon lineup, including the Scorpion EVO 3 or FMG-9 SMG. His secondary is the new Glaive-12 slug shotgun sidearm.

It lets him punch neat little holes in walls or floors, giving him creative ways to expand his laser grids or catch attackers off guard. He can also bring a deployable shield or observation blocker, depending on how you want to set him up.

Denari’s gadgets can be destroyed with bullets, explosives, or EMPs, and operators like Thatcher, Twitch, Brava, and Zero are tailor-made counters. But that’s part of what makes him dangerous: while attackers spend time dealing with his setup, he can reposition and apply pressure with his fast-firing SMGs.

Operation High Stakes isn’t just about Denari, though. Ubisoft is also rolling out map reworks for Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate, giving them updated visuals and layouts that should feel more modern and competitive. The Dual Front mode is expanding too, adding a new assignment called Keres Safe Room and refreshing its operator pool.

On the competitive side, the Siege Cup will now be a weekly weekend event, so there’s always a structured mode to jump into if you want something more serious than casual matches.

Balance changes are also a big part of the update. Blackbeard’s shield now folds while reloading, Echo gets bumped up to a two-speed rating, and magnified scopes are being stripped from several defenders to keep things fair. Operators like Wamai, Rook, and Sledge are seeing tweaks to their loadouts as well, with new secondary options opening up different playstyles.

And as always, Ubisoft is continuing its push against toxicity. ShieldGuard is getting more improvements, voice chat moderation is expanding, and console players are finally getting a privacy mode to help avoid unwanted attention. All of this points to Siege being a healthier, more balanced game moving forward.

