What does Botting mean in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Among all the various offenses for which players can be banned in Rainbow Six Siege X, botting is a unique one that often appears during ban waves. It is still considered a violation of the game's rules, which is why it is taken seriously. Botting has been plaguing that game ever since its inception, as the primary reason players resorted to this was to earn extra renown.

This article will go over what botting means in Rainbow Six Siege X. Additionally, we will also shed some light on how to appeal if you got wrongly flagged.

Botting in Rainbow Six Siege X

Botting refers to the usage of automation software, which includes autoclickers and the use of scripts, to simulate a player's movement while being afk during a match. The main intention behind simulating a player's presence is to avoid getting kicked when afk. This enables players to farm renown without having to play themselves.

Screenshot of match in Siege X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This violates the user guidelines in Rainbow Six Siege X, as scripts and autoclickers disrupt the player experience for others in the team. This is why botting is looked down upon, and as a result, players are often banned for using similar scripts and autoclicker software.

How to appeal if you are wrongfully banned

In case you were banned for botting, even though you are completely sure that no autoclickers, scripts, or macros were used to simulate player activity while being afk, then appealing for a ban will require the following steps:

Visit the Ubisoft Support page here. Select R6 Siege X in the games list. After this, select your platform where you play Siege X. In Category, select the "Player Reporting and Sanctions" option. Now you will find the option that says, "Appeal a Ban."

Before appealing for the ban, ensure that it indeed was a false-flag that got them banned for botting. This is because using unfair means to farm renown and then appealing for a ban will not reverse the ban in any way.

