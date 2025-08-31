When will Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) release?

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) is set to release very soon. As per official sources, the latest season will go live for all regions on September 2, 2025, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know about everything that has been in development for this season.In this article, we will explore the release date and time for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3). Read below to know more. Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) start date and time for all regionsWith the pattern that has been established by all previous seasonal releases and major updates for the title, the brand-new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes seasonal update will go live for all regions on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 6 am PT/ 9 am ET/ 6:30 pm IST. Players can expect all servers to go offline throughout the duration of the update, and for a few hours beyond. All multiplayer servers will undergo maintenance during this period, and players can expect them to come online an hour or two after the update has been released worldwide. That said, here's a detailed list of the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 start date and time for all regions:Time ZoneStart date and timePacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pmBritish Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 amRead more: Rainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update release date and time for different regions of the world. If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our related content below:Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explainedUpcoming buffs and nerfs for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 leakedDenari in Rainbow Six Siege X: All abilities and weaponsRainbow Six Siege X Y10S3: Everything you need to know