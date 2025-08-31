When will Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) release?

  • home icon
By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 31, 2025 05:46 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege Operation High Stakes release
Rainbow Six Siege X gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) is set to release very soon. As per official sources, the latest season will go live for all regions on September 2, 2025, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know about everything that has been in development for this season.

In this article, we will explore the release date and time for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3). Read below to know more.

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3) start date and time for all regions

With the pattern that has been established by all previous seasonal releases and major updates for the title, the brand-new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes seasonal update will go live for all regions on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 6 am PT/ 9 am ET/ 6:30 pm IST.

Players can expect all servers to go offline throughout the duration of the update, and for a few hours beyond. All multiplayer servers will undergo maintenance during this period, and players can expect them to come online an hour or two after the update has been released worldwide.

That said, here's a detailed list of the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 start date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneStart date and time
Pacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 am
Mountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 am
Central Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 am
Eastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pm
British Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 am
That's everything that you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 update release date and time for different regions of the world.

