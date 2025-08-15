Upcoming buffs and nerfs for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes leaked

Recent Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes leaks have seemingly given us an early preview of some balancing changes planned for Y10S3. Siege X's new season, Operation High Stakes, will reportedly present a ton of new changes that are expected to take the player base by surprise. Reliable sources from the R6leaks Discord server have given us some insight into the loadout updates that are coming alongside the newest Defender operator.
This article will shed some light on some reported buffs and nerfs coming to Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes.
Note: This article is based on leaks from reliable sources on the R6leaks Discord server. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Balancing changes leaked ahead of Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release
Balancing changes have always been a hot topic of discussion in Rainbow Six Siege X. This is not only because it piques players' interest but also because the changes are, more often than not, very controversial. From the LMG-meta to the whole 1.5x era, balancing changes have very often revolved around loadout updates.
According to recent leaks, the upcoming season will be no different. These are all the loadout updates reported to be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes:
- Sledge: Reaper MK2 added as a secondary
- Striker: SR-25 added as a primary
- Ying: Reaper MK2 added as a secondary
- Echo: 3 armor 1 speed -> 2 armor 2 speed
- Fenrir: Bailiff 410 removed from secondary
- Lesion: Super Shorty removed from secondary
- Oryx: Reaper MK2 added as secondary
- Pulse: Reaper MK2 added as secondary
- Rook: Reaper MK2 added as secondary, Observation Blocked replaced with Nitro Cell
- Sentry: TCSG12 added as primary
- Wamai: Super Shorty added as secondary
Other than getting reshuffled onto several operator loadouts, the Reaper MK2 is also reportedly getting a major recoil buff, which aims to make it more usable after its subpar first impression among players.
In addition to this, all automatic weapons available to Defenders are also reportedly losing their ACOG scopes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes. This removal of magnified sights, if true, could be a controversial change, as using scopes to balance operators was heavily criticized by the community in the 1.5x era.
That said, as mentioned, all of this information is based on leaks. For now, we can only wait for official news on the next seasonal update.
