Upcoming buffs and nerfs for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes leaked

Recent Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes leaks have seemingly given us an early preview of some balancing changes planned for Y10S3. Siege X's new season, Operation High Stakes, will reportedly present a ton of new changes that are expected to take the player base by surprise. Reliable sources from the R6leaks Discord server have given us some insight into the loadout updates that are coming alongside the newest Defender operator.

Ad

This article will shed some light on some reported buffs and nerfs coming to Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes.

Note: This article is based on leaks from reliable sources on the R6leaks Discord server. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Balancing changes leaked ahead of Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release

Balancing changes have always been a hot topic of discussion in Rainbow Six Siege X. This is not only because it piques players' interest but also because the changes are, more often than not, very controversial. From the LMG-meta to the whole 1.5x era, balancing changes have very often revolved around loadout updates.

Ad

Trending

Leaked loadout changes for the upcoming season (Image via Discord)

According to recent leaks, the upcoming season will be no different. These are all the loadout updates reported to be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes:

Ad

Sledge : Reaper MK2 added as a secondary

: Reaper MK2 added as a secondary Striker : SR-25 added as a primary

: SR-25 added as a primary Ying : Reaper MK2 added as a secondary

: Reaper MK2 added as a secondary Echo : 3 armor 1 speed -> 2 armor 2 speed

: 3 armor 1 speed -> 2 armor 2 speed Fenrir : Bailiff 410 removed from secondary

: Bailiff 410 removed from secondary Lesion : Super Shorty removed from secondary

: Super Shorty removed from secondary Oryx : Reaper MK2 added as secondary

: Reaper MK2 added as secondary Pulse : Reaper MK2 added as secondary

: Reaper MK2 added as secondary Rook : Reaper MK2 added as secondary, Observation Blocked replaced with Nitro Cell

: Reaper MK2 added as secondary, Observation Blocked replaced with Nitro Cell Sentry : TCSG12 added as primary

: TCSG12 added as primary Wamai: Super Shorty added as secondary

Other than getting reshuffled onto several operator loadouts, the Reaper MK2 is also reportedly getting a major recoil buff, which aims to make it more usable after its subpar first impression among players.

Ad

Reaper MK2 will be distributed to several operators' loadouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to this, all automatic weapons available to Defenders are also reportedly losing their ACOG scopes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes. This removal of magnified sights, if true, could be a controversial change, as using scopes to balance operators was heavily criticized by the community in the 1.5x era.

Ad

That said, as mentioned, all of this information is based on leaks. For now, we can only wait for official news on the next seasonal update.

Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.