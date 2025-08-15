  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 15, 2025 03:43 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege Cup
Rainbow Six Siege X gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup for August 2025 is right around the corner. The upcoming community tournament is undoubtedly one of the most attractive additions in the game, and if you have a stack of players ready, you can definitely try out your luck in this event. The Siege Cup is an open tournament, and players across the world can participate in it.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rainbow Six Siege Cup for August 2025. Read below to know more.

Rainbow Six Siege Cup schedule for August 2025

The Siege Cup will take place across five major regions, namely North America, Europe and MENA, Latin America, Oceania, and Asia Pacific. As per the official blog post, here's the tournament schedule showcasing the start dates and times for the different regions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • North America: August 17, 2025, at 8 PM EST
  • Europe & MENA: August 17, 2025, at 7 PM CEST
  • LATAM: August 17, 2025, at 9 PM BRT
  • Oceania (OCE): August 17, 2025, at 5 PM AEDT
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC): August 17, 2025, at 8 PM CST

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace Exclusive drop: how to enter, runtime, and more

How to register

Ad

Luckily, signing up for the Rainbow Six Siege Cup is quite easy. The registration is accessible in-game, without requiring any third-party authentication.

To register for the tournament, follow these steps:

  • Launch Rainbow Six Siege X using your preferred client.
  • Ensure your Ubisoft account is logged in.
  • Go to the main menu and click on the play section.
  • From there, navigate to the 'Siege Cup' tile.
  • Here, click on the Registration button.
  • Choose your teammates for the tournament and proceed to sign your squad up by clicking on the Register for Siege Cup button.
Ad

It must be noted that all the team members who will take part in the tournament should be paired up with you. Only the Squad Leader gets the privilege to complete the registration for the entire team. Members cannot defect and continuously change squads; their accounts will be tied to one singular team.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties: Updated sanctions, cooldown period, and more

Eligibility criteria

To take part in the Rainbow Six Siege Cup, players must have a full team of five players. Random substitutions are not allowed. Furthermore, the team members should have a Clearance Level of 50 or above. Essentially, each member of the team should be eligible to play Ranked in order to participate in this tournament.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Cup.

For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications