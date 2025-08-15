Rainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup for August 2025 is right around the corner. The upcoming community tournament is undoubtedly one of the most attractive additions in the game, and if you have a stack of players ready, you can definitely try out your luck in this event. The Siege Cup is an open tournament, and players across the world can participate in it.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rainbow Six Siege Cup for August 2025. Read below to know more. Rainbow Six Siege Cup schedule for August 2025The Siege Cup will take place across five major regions, namely North America, Europe and MENA, Latin America, Oceania, and Asia Pacific. As per the official blog post, here's the tournament schedule showcasing the start dates and times for the different regions:North America: August 17, 2025, at 8 PM ESTEurope &amp; MENA: August 17, 2025, at 7 PM CESTLATAM: August 17, 2025, at 9 PM BRTOceania (OCE): August 17, 2025, at 5 PM AEDTAsia-Pacific (APAC): August 17, 2025, at 8 PM CSTRead more: Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace Exclusive drop: how to enter, runtime, and moreHow to registerLuckily, signing up for the Rainbow Six Siege Cup is quite easy. The registration is accessible in-game, without requiring any third-party authentication.To register for the tournament, follow these steps:Launch Rainbow Six Siege X using your preferred client.Ensure your Ubisoft account is logged in.Go to the main menu and click on the play section.From there, navigate to the 'Siege Cup' tile.Here, click on the Registration button.Choose your teammates for the tournament and proceed to sign your squad up by clicking on the Register for Siege Cup button.It must be noted that all the team members who will take part in the tournament should be paired up with you. Only the Squad Leader gets the privilege to complete the registration for the entire team. Members cannot defect and continuously change squads; their accounts will be tied to one singular team.Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties: Updated sanctions, cooldown period, and moreEligibility criteria To take part in the Rainbow Six Siege Cup, players must have a full team of five players. Random substitutions are not allowed. Furthermore, the team members should have a Clearance Level of 50 or above. Essentially, each member of the team should be eligible to play Ranked in order to participate in this tournament. That's everything that you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Cup.For more related news and guides, check out:Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explained&quot;You're not a real supporter&quot;: Jynxzi slams his fans for wanting him to play Rainbow Six Siege after pivoting to Clash Royale contentDefenders are reportedly losing magnified sights, according to recent Rainbow Six Siege X leaks