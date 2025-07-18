Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace Exclusive drop: how to enter, runtime, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace is presenting another chance for players to grab an exclusive new skin, this time for an attacker rifle. This platform lets players buy and sell their in-game cosmetics using premium currency R6 credits. Occasionally, the Marketplace hosts an exclusive drop event where brand-new skins for specific guns are distributed to 5000 players, making them a limited-time cosmetic.

These items are highly sought after due to their exclusive nature; thus, players are always on the lookout for brand-new drops. This article will cover the latest Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace exclusive drop, including how players can participate and its runtime.

Crucible Special Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace exclusive cosmetic

The latest exclusive drop arriving to the Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace is the new L85A2 skin, titled Crucible Special. This item, similar to previous exclusive drops, will only be distributed to 5000 players. However, with seasonal Marketplace updates, these skins are expected to become available for trading using R6 credits at a later date.

New L85A2 cosmetic titled Crucible Special (Image via Ubisoft)

When is the exclusive drop available?

The Crucible Special exclusive drop will become available on July 18, 2025, 4:00 PM CEST and will be active until July 21, 4:00 PM CEST. Visit the Siege X Marketplace to sign up for a chance to get the new L85A2 limited-time cosmetic.

How to sign up for the Crucible Special Marketplace Exclusive drop

To sign up for a chance to get the limited-time exclusive drop, follow these steps:

Visit the Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace and log in using your Ubisoft account. Scroll down to find the free entry for the Limited Drop event. Click to View Details to get more information regarding the drop. Once the exclusive drop goes live, click on the Enter Drop button to get a free entry into the sweepstakes. Wait for the results to be announced on the Marketplace. Additionally, you will receive an email informing whether you've received the drop.

