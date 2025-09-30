  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes: Denari nerfs, bug fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:19 GMT
The Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes are out, and the latest update has brought forth some interesting changes. First and foremost, Denari has been nerfed. His T.R.I.P. Connector now has a longer reactivation time, and alongside this nerf, we also have a range of bug fixes and quality-of-life updates.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

All changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch note

Operator Changes

Denari

  • T.R.I.P. Connector reactivation time increased to 1 second after their line of sight has been blocked by an operator, gadget, or object.
Bug Fixes with Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes

Gameplay

  • FIXED - The Elevate 2025 unique ability skin for the Ballistic Shield is missing from the Elevate Weapon Kit 2025 bundle.
  • FIXED - An orange crate sitting on a table is misaligned on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Two crates of Pears are misaligned on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - An apple crate is positioned incorrectly on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - A peppers crate is out of place on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Wood planks are incorrectly aligned with the structural metal struts on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Metal strut meshes near drone vents have uncapped ends causing visual inconsistencies on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Reinforcement panels can't be deployed on a destructible wall due to clipping columns on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Cables hanging from ceiling clip through a tire on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Metal studs are uncapped near hatches on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Keyboards overlap with each other on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Folder organizer is not placed correctly on a toolbox in Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Papers on corkboard don't disappear when the corkboard is destroyed on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Misplaced invisible wall causes devices to bounce back at the player on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Collision on drone vents is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Collision on shutters is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Missing collision from metal struts in the ceiling of the Pawn Shop causes devices to pass through them on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Drones appear to be floating when positioned on top of the light fixture due to a slight collision mismatch on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Collision on corridor wall is misaligned causing deployable devices to clip into the surface on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Papers attached to a board don't have collision causing devices to clip through them on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Collision on sandbags is misaligned causing deployable devices to float above the object on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - Red ping and scanning functionality on drones doesn't appear as expected.
  • FIXED - Collision on wall is misaligned causing the wall to extend into the doorway on the Dual Front map.
  • FIXED - View Moderated Chat button is missing from the player profile side panel.
  • FIXED - Buck's Skeleton Key doesn't have the magazine count when in use.
  • FIXED - The building on the Oregon map has graphical issues.
  • FIXED - Missing text in the toast message for unlocking Card Background and Operator Portraits in the Competitive Pack Collection.
  • FIXED - Goyo's Elite Card Backgrounds are missing their titles in the Customization menu.
  • FIXED - Tubarão's Zoto Canister leaves a frozen VFX on reinforced walls after deployment.
  • FIXED - The Evolving Rampart Universal Card Background displays a placeholder name in the customization menu.
  • FIXED - Newer notifications appear below older ones in the Notification Center.
  • FIXED - The Pre-Reverse Friendly Fire ticker message displays real player names at the start of the match, even when the Rename Other Players option is enabled.
  • FIXED - Valkyrie's Quintessence of Form victory dance displays duplicated Black Eye visual effects on the right side of the screen during the MVP sequence.
  • FIXED - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher won't deploy if she removes a barricade while holding the gadget.
  • FIXED - Valkyrie's Black Eye camera loses connection when deployed near a light fixture in the 1F Lobby on Bank map.
User Experience fixes in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes

  • FIXED - Players are not de-anonymized in the After Action Report with the End of Match Name Reveal option enabled.
  • FIXED - De-anonymization option lacks functionality and is missing its description in the settings menu.
  • FIXED - Sandy Straps Operator Card foreground displays a placeholder name.
  • FIXED - Kaid, Blitz, and Melusi's Operator portraits display a placeholder name.
  • FIXED - Players can place a drone inside the walls at 2F Bunks on the Favela map.
  • FIXED - Players are disconnected from the session with a connection error during normal gameplay.
  • FIXED - Voice Chat is not muted when disabled.
  • FIXED - Players clip through the roof when vaulting and retrieving a claymore during a network interruption.
  • FIXED - An unintended collision on the 2F Main Stairs wall allowed players to place a drone mid-air.
Audio updates with Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes

  • FIXED - Footstep SFX for 'Sprint Start' and 'Sprint Stop' were being triggered twice.
  • FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when fired from outside toward the hostage extraction site.
  • FIXED - Gunshot SFX are muffled when firing from inside a building toward the outside in the West Neutral Sector of the Nighthaven map.
That's everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes. For more related news and guides, check out:

