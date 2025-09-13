The Elite Ram bundle has finally gone live in Rainbow Six Siege X. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on this cosmetic bundle. Featuring a unique range of cosmetics for the Operator, her weapon, and even her gadget, this bundle definitely is going to be a top pick for all the Ram mains out there.In this article, we will explore the Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle and what's included in it. Read below to know more.What's included in the Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundleThe brand-new Elite set for Ram contains a total of 10 unique collectible cosmetics. Here's a detailed list of all the skins that you will be able to unlock if you purchase this skin bundle in the game:Fully-Equipped Downtime uniformFully-Equipped Downtime headgearLegendary cosmetic for the R4-CLegendary cosmetic for the MK1 9mmLegendary cosmetic for the LMG-EVictory DanceOperator Card for RamElite Ram ChibiLegendary skin for Bu-Gi gadgetRam Elite BadgeDifferent items included in the Ram Elite bundle (Image via Ubisoft)PriceSimilar to previously released Elite sets, the brand-new Elite Ram bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X costs 1800 R6 Credits. If you already own the Season pass membership for the title, you will be eligible to get this cosmetic bundle at a discounted cost of 1620 R6 Credits.Here's a look at the different R6 Credit packages that you can purchase if you want to unlock this skin in the game:600 R6 Credits: $4.991,200 R6 Credits: $9.993,300 R6 Credits: $24.997,200 R6 Credits: $49.9915,000 R6 Credits: $99.99Read more: Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3: 5 best Defenders to play after the updateHow to unlock Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundleGetting your hands on the Ram Elite bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock this skin:Launch R6 Siege X on your computer or your console. Proceed to log in and authenticate your Ubisoft account.Next, ensure that you have adequate R6 Credits in your account. If you already have enough, proceed to the next step. If not, proceed to purchase the required R6 Credit packs. Go to the in-game store in R6 Siege X. Here, navigate to the Elite skin section.Locate the Elite Ram bundle, and confirm your purchase.Upon following these steps, you will unlock the Ram Elite bundle in the game. Also read: All Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)That's everything that you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle. For more related guides, check out:Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to getRainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes: Everything you need to knowRainbow Six Siege Cup (August 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more