  • Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle: What's included, price, and how to unlock

Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle: What's included, price, and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:44 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle
Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle (Image via Ubisoft)

The Elite Ram bundle has finally gone live in Rainbow Six Siege X. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on this cosmetic bundle. Featuring a unique range of cosmetics for the Operator, her weapon, and even her gadget, this bundle definitely is going to be a top pick for all the Ram mains out there.

In this article, we will explore the Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle and what's included in it. Read below to know more.

What's included in the Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle

The brand-new Elite set for Ram contains a total of 10 unique collectible cosmetics. Here's a detailed list of all the skins that you will be able to unlock if you purchase this skin bundle in the game:

  • Fully-Equipped Downtime uniform
  • Fully-Equipped Downtime headgear
  • Legendary cosmetic for the R4-C
  • Legendary cosmetic for the MK1 9mm
  • Legendary cosmetic for the LMG-E
  • Victory Dance
  • Operator Card for Ram
  • Elite Ram Chibi
  • Legendary skin for Bu-Gi gadget
  • Ram Elite Badge
Different items included in the Ram Elite bundle (Image via Ubisoft)
Different items included in the Ram Elite bundle (Image via Ubisoft)

Price

Similar to previously released Elite sets, the brand-new Elite Ram bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X costs 1800 R6 Credits. If you already own the Season pass membership for the title, you will be eligible to get this cosmetic bundle at a discounted cost of 1620 R6 Credits.

Here's a look at the different R6 Credit packages that you can purchase if you want to unlock this skin in the game:

  • 600 R6 Credits: $4.99
  • 1,200 R6 Credits: $9.99
  • 3,300 R6 Credits: $24.99
  • 7,200 R6 Credits: $49.99
  • 15,000 R6 Credits: $99.99
How to unlock Rainbow Six Siege X Elite Ram bundle

Getting your hands on the Ram Elite bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock this skin:

  1. Launch R6 Siege X on your computer or your console.
  2. Proceed to log in and authenticate your Ubisoft account.
  3. Next, ensure that you have adequate R6 Credits in your account. If you already have enough, proceed to the next step. If not, proceed to purchase the required R6 Credit packs.
  4. Go to the in-game store in R6 Siege X. Here, navigate to the Elite skin section.
  5. Locate the Elite Ram bundle, and confirm your purchase.
Upon following these steps, you will unlock the Ram Elite bundle in the game.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

