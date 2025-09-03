Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3: 5 best Defenders to play after the update

The Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 update has gone live for all regions on September 2, 2025. The latest update has introduced a brand-new anti-entry Defender, Denari, and alongside him, a plethora of operator changes that have impacted the meta in-game.

In this article, we will explore the 5 best Defenders you can play after Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on the writer's own opinion.

5 best Defenders to play in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3

Here's a detailed look at the 5 best Defenders you can opt to play in R6 Siege X Y10S3:

1) Denari

Denari is an anti-entry operator (Image via Ubisoft)

Denari is, of course, the newest operator in the game and arguably one of the strongest characters on defense. His specialty is anti-entry and crowd control, both of which are achieved using his powerful T.R.I.P. Connectors. These connectors, when paired up together, can eliminate enemies in one go. Alternatively, you can scatter them across the map to get information, deny entry, and strategically funnel enemies into tight spaces.

Equipped with the FMG-9, Scorpion EVO 3A1, and a slug-shotgun secondary, Denari has more than enough firepower to take down an entire squad on his own. If this operator is not banned in your ranked matches, we urge you to pick him and devise unique strategies to bar attackers from entering the site.

Read more: Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explained

2) Pulse

Pulse can now use the Reaper MK2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Pulse has, with the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 update, gotten access to the Reaper MK2 auto-pistol. This allows players to easily run a shotgun-pistol combo, making him one of the strongest Defenders in the game.

Pulse's kit allows him to contest enemies vertically. With the shotgun equipped, the Defender can shoot through floors and roofs to absolutely wreak havoc on the opposition. Furthermore, the auto-pistol is a fantastic secondary that will allow him to fight enemies in medium-range as well.

3) Mute

Mute can deny information using his gadget (Image via Ubisoft)

With the introduction of Denari into the game, now more than ever, Mute is going to be a meta pick in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. Two of the biggest counters against most Defender gadgets are Brava and Twitch. These operators have drones that can either destroy or hack the Defender utility.

With Mute, players will be able to deny Attackers from gathering intel or getting access to the Defender's utility using drones. His Signal Disruptors are the perfect counter against all intel-gathering Attackers.

Check out: All Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)

4) Oryx

Oryx can use his shotgun for vertical gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Like Pulse, Oryx has also gotten his hands on the Reaper MK2 auto-pistol. Being one of the most annoying roamers to deal with, Oryx has, in fact, become even more oppressive with the latest update.

For those comfortable with a shotgun, they can now run a shotgun/auto-pistol combo on this Defender. This makes him an absolute menace, allowing him to abuse verticality against attackers.

While the shotgun can breach floors and help him in close-quarter combat, the Reaper MK2 will aid Oryx in all medium-long range combat.

5) Aruni

Aruni excels in entry-denial (Image via Ubisoft)

Excelling in entry-denial, Aruni remains a staple pick for a lot of players in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. While her gadget is definitely quite useful, what makes Aruni even more deadly is her Mk 14 EBR marksman rifle. With the removal of ACOG sights from all Defender automatic weapons, players with adept aim can still get their hands on this DMR and dominate in-game.

Also read: All weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Defenders to play in Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. For more related guides, check out:

