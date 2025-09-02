The new range of weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes, will definitely change up the operator meta in the game. With the latest seasonal update, the developers have brought forth a unique mix of changes, starting from the removal of ACOG sights from Defender weapons to the alteration of numerous gadgets in the game.In this article, we will explore all the new weapon and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes. Read below to know more.All weapon changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High StakesHere's a look at the new weapon changes coming in R6 Siege X Y10S3:Defender ACOG sights removedWhen it comes to weapon changes, we are seeing quite a major update to attachments for Defenders in the game. As stated above, a number of Defender operators will be losing their ACOG sights from their automatic weapons. Of course, to compensate for such a loss, they are receiving unique Gadget updates.With the latest seasonal update, the following operators will no longer have an ACOG sight on their automatic primary weapons:Castle (UMP-45 SMG)Doc (MP5 SMG)Echo (MP5SD SMG)Frost (9mm C1 SMG)Goyo (Vector .45 ACP SMG)Rook (MP5 SMG)Tachanka (9x19VSN SMG)Read more: Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown (all platforms)MK17 CQB nerfsOn account of how powerful the character has been in the last patch, Blackbeard's MK17 CQB is also getting nerfed with the latest update. Here's a look at the updated weapon stats for the MK17 CQB:Magazine: Reduced to 20 (was 25)Max Ammunition: Reduced to 221 (was 226)REAPER MK2 buffThe REAPER MK2, which was introduced as a secondary for Rauora, is getting buffed in this season. Previously, this weapon had extremely high recoil, making it close to impossible to use it as an effective secondary. With the new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update, we are seeing the following buffs incorporated for the weapon:First Shot: Reduced weapon initial kick.Horizontal: Softened lateral recoil on first stages.Furthermore, this weapon will be made accessible to the following operators with the latest patch:OryxPulseRauoraRookSledgeYingCheck out: Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch and TikTok drops (September 2-October 2, 2025): All rewards and how to getAll gadget changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High StakesDeployable Shields updateDeployable shields are getting a quality-of-life update with the latest update. Previously, due to the game's lighting system, the shield would reflect light in a manner that made it extremely difficult for players to utilize the see-through mechanic of this gadget. To prevent that, the developers are incorporating a QoL fix to reduce light reflections from the shield.This change will affect the following Defensive operators:EchoElaFrostPulseSentryTachankaThornThunderbirdWardenBallistic Shield nerfThe Shielded operators in R6 Siege X have been quite a menace. These operators could throw grenades and other utilities without exposing themselves, and it would be close to impossible for a Defender to inflict any damage of their own.Moving forward, shielded operators will showcase a moment of vulnerability while throwing grenades of any kind. Defenders, if they are quick enough, can utilize this opening to get an easy elimination against such operators in the game.That's everything that you need to know about the weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes.For more related news and guides, check out:Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3): Loadout and gadget explainedDenari in Rainbow Six Siege X: All abilities and weaponsRainbow Six Siege X Y10S3: Everything you need to know