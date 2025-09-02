  • home icon
All weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 02, 2025 11:16 GMT
weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes
Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes (Image via Ubisoft)

The new range of weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes, will definitely change up the operator meta in the game. With the latest seasonal update, the developers have brought forth a unique mix of changes, starting from the removal of ACOG sights from Defender weapons to the alteration of numerous gadgets in the game.

In this article, we will explore all the new weapon and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes. Read below to know more.

All weapon changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes

Here's a look at the new weapon changes coming in R6 Siege X Y10S3:

Defender ACOG sights removed

When it comes to weapon changes, we are seeing quite a major update to attachments for Defenders in the game. As stated above, a number of Defender operators will be losing their ACOG sights from their automatic weapons. Of course, to compensate for such a loss, they are receiving unique Gadget updates.

With the latest seasonal update, the following operators will no longer have an ACOG sight on their automatic primary weapons:

  • Castle (UMP-45 SMG)
  • Doc (MP5 SMG)
  • Echo (MP5SD SMG)
  • Frost (9mm C1 SMG)
  • Goyo (Vector .45 ACP SMG)
  • Rook (MP5 SMG)
  • Tachanka (9x19VSN SMG)
Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes release countdown (all platforms)

MK17 CQB nerfs

On account of how powerful the character has been in the last patch, Blackbeard's MK17 CQB is also getting nerfed with the latest update. Here's a look at the updated weapon stats for the MK17 CQB:

  • Magazine: Reduced to 20 (was 25)
  • Max Ammunition: Reduced to 221 (was 226)

REAPER MK2 buff

The REAPER MK2, which was introduced as a secondary for Rauora, is getting buffed in this season. Previously, this weapon had extremely high recoil, making it close to impossible to use it as an effective secondary. With the new Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes update, we are seeing the following buffs incorporated for the weapon:

  • First Shot: Reduced weapon initial kick.
  • Horizontal: Softened lateral recoil on first stages.

Furthermore, this weapon will be made accessible to the following operators with the latest patch:

  • Oryx
  • Pulse
  • Rauora
  • Rook
  • Sledge
  • Ying

All gadget changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes

Deployable Shields update

Deployable shields are getting a quality-of-life update with the latest update. Previously, due to the game's lighting system, the shield would reflect light in a manner that made it extremely difficult for players to utilize the see-through mechanic of this gadget. To prevent that, the developers are incorporating a QoL fix to reduce light reflections from the shield.

This change will affect the following Defensive operators:

  • Echo
  • Ela
  • Frost
  • Pulse
  • Sentry
  • Tachanka
  • Thorn
  • Thunderbird
  • Warden

Ballistic Shield nerf

The Shielded operators in R6 Siege X have been quite a menace. These operators could throw grenades and other utilities without exposing themselves, and it would be close to impossible for a Defender to inflict any damage of their own.

Moving forward, shielded operators will showcase a moment of vulnerability while throwing grenades of any kind. Defenders, if they are quick enough, can utilize this opening to get an easy elimination against such operators in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the weapons and gadgets balance changes in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation High Stakes.

About the author
Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

