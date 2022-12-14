All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Christmas event Twitch drops and log-in rewards

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Christmas event is finally underway. It brings numerous rewards for fans to enjoy this holiday season. Apart from the exciting items players can reap by completing event-specific challenges, they can earn by logging in or collecting them via Twitch drops.

Winter Wonderland isn't a first for the franchise. The event was in the previous iteration of the game with a similar Christmas theme; However, this time, the rewards have improved, and players get a chance to earn several of these items differently.

This article discusses all the rewards fans can collect from Twitch drops or by logging into the game.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Twitch drops and log-in rewards

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch Winter Wonderland is BACK



☃️ Four frosty game modes ☃️



Free festive rewards to unlock



Celebrate the holiday season with us now through Jan 4!



Get the full rundown: Winter Wonderland is BACK☃️ Four frosty game modes ☃️Free festive rewards to unlockCelebrate the holiday season with us now through Jan 4!Get the full rundown: blizz.ly/3Hyqh4L ❄️Winter Wonderland is BACK ❄️☃️ Four frosty game modes ☃️ 🎁Free festive rewards to unlock 🎁🎉 Celebrate the holiday season with us now through Jan 4! 🎉Get the full rundown: blizz.ly/3Hyqh4L https://t.co/C8ooZwFVTG

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event went live on December 13, 2022, and will run until January 4, 2023. During this time, fans can collect various Christmas-themed cosmetic goodies. Players will have three weeks to complete the collection of holiday-themed items.

Here are all the items that can be collected during the Winter Wonderland Christmas Event in Overwatch 2:

Log-in reward

Festive Wreath Weapon Charm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Logging into the game between the 20th of December and the 4th of January will get you the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon.

Twitch drops

Festive D.Va Victory Pose and Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin in the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event(Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players can earn a Christmas-themed D.Va skin by tuning into drop-enabled channels that fall within the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch. This is valid starting on December 25 and ending on January 4.

Watching two hours' worth of content on drop-enabled channels will get you the Festive D.Va Victory Pose.

Watching an additional four hours will grant them the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin.

Note: Please ensure that your Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked and set up to earn Twitch drops.

Other rewards

Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin and Snowman Head Weapon Charm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fans can also earn other rewards, such as the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin and Snowman Head Weapon Charm, by completing a few Winter Wonderland Event challenges in-game. To acquire both of these items, players must complete the Season's Greetings challenge, which requires them to complete six Winter Wonderland tasks.

There are nine event-specific challenges, and gamers can approach them in any order they want as long as they complete six. These challenges are:

Season's Greetings: Complete six Winter Wonderland Challenges.

Complete six Winter Wonderland Challenges. Warmhearted: Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination.

Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination. Caught A Cold: Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch.

Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch. Abominable: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti. Block of Ice: Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze, Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch, or Mei's Snowball Offensive.

Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze, Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch, or Mei's Snowball Offensive. Unthawed: Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination.

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination. Snowstorm: Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch.

Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch. Monster Hunter: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Mei.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Mei. Time for Cocoa: Win a game in Mei's Snowball Offensive

These are rewards fans can earn by watching Twitch streams and logging in to Overwatch 2. Apart from this, players can earn four different sprays by completing the in-game challenges.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!



Here’s everything you can expect to see in New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!Here’s everything you can expect to see in #Overwatch2 Season 2! ⚡ New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more! ⚡Here’s everything you can expect to see in #Overwatch2 Season 2! https://t.co/F5KTveaCI7

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes