All Overwatch League (OWL) Grand Finals rewards

The Overwatch League Grand Finals are just around the corner, and fans are incredibly excited. There's more to this event than just thrilling matches. It's an invitation to immerse yourself in a world of exclusive rewards and perks. We're not talking about your average competition here; it's a grand spectacle that promises an extraordinary experience.

Here's a glimpse of what in-game cosmetics you can look forward to in the reward pool.

List of Overwatch League Playoff and Grand Final rewards

If you're tuning in to the OWL Grand Finals on YouTube, get ready for exclusive rewards. Here's what's in store:

OWL Skins for up to 12 Heroes: By watching the OWL Grand Finals, you can unlock exclusive skins for a dozen different heroes.

3x OWL Exclusive Sprays: Customize your in-game sprays with three exclusive OWL designs, leaving your mark in the Overwatch universe.

4x Atlantic/Pacific Icons: Declare your allegiance to the Atlantic or Pacific division with these distinctive icons representing your favorite Overwatch League teams.

Toronto Name Card: Express your support for the Toronto Defiant with an exclusive name card, an essential addition for any devoted Overwatch League fan.

Battle Pass Tier Skips: Gain an edge by advancing through the Battle Pass more swiftly with these tier skips, ensuring you unlock even more rewards.

OWL Tokens: Accumulate OWL tokens that allow you to purchase your favorite OWL team skins, player icons, and other in-game goodies.

Playoffs rewards

Before the Grand Finals commence, the OWL Playoffs offer additional rewards to honor your commitment to the competition. The more you watch, the more you earn:

One Hour: Unlock the Kiriko + Lucio Spray.

Three Hours: Unlock the Canadian Hospitality Spray and receive a Tier Skip.

Six Hours: Score Ashe, Zen, and Sigma Skins, plus another Tier Skip.

Nine Hours: Collect all the Atlantic/Pacific Icons and earn another Tier Skip.

12 Hours: Hanzo, Rein, Ana Skins, and, yes, yet another Tier Skip.

15 Hours: Secure Mercy, Doom, and Sombra Skins.

Grand Finals rewards

When the Grand Finals take the stage, even more exclusive rewards become available for dedicated viewers:

One Hour: Equip the Chimaek Spray.

Two Hours: Showcase the Toronto Storm Name Card and gain another Tier Skip.

Four Hours: Flaunt the Lifeweaver and Reaper Skins.

Six Hours: New skins for the all-new Hero Illari.

Event perks

For viewers who are tuning in to the OWL Grand Finals, there are multiple event perks waiting for you:

Earn All Viewership Rewards: Watch the entire event to unlock additional bonuses.

Defiant Grand Finals Trophy Spray: Display your support for Toronto Defiant with this unique spray.

Pastures Name Card: Customize your profile with the Pastures name card.

Sojourn Skins: Exceptional Sojourn skins are reserved for those who immerse themselves fully in the event.

If you've linked your Battle.net account, you're in for even more treats during the Playoffs and Grand Finals from September 28, 2023, to October 1, 2023. Here's what you can enjoy:

Earn five League Tokens for every hour watched.

Earn three Sprays, 12 Skins, four Player Icons, and one Name Card as the competition intensifies.

Earn up to five Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Tier Skips.

Additionally, fans worldwide can log in to the Overwatch League Website or Mobile App during the Grand Finals to claim a one-time, exclusive Thank You Gift. These in-game cosmetics will be made available in your account on or after October 8, 2023.

These rewards are certain to make the OWL Grand Finals a thrilling and rewarding experience. Do note that they come with certain eligibility restrictions and must be redeemed in-game by December 31, 2023. Don't forget to mark the dates on your calendar.

Prepare for an exciting opportunity to snag these incredible rewards while you cheer on your favorite Overwatch League team during the Grand Finals.