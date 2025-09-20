Locating the safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast is one of those little side activities that never really loses its charm. Safes can be found out of sight all throughout Castor Woods. They can be found hidden in basements, offices, hotels, and even supermarkets. In general, opening them will net you valuables, cash, or sometimes unique items.

That said, here is a list of safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast, including where to find the safe and how the code is discovered.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more details on Safe Codes in Dying Light: The Beast will be added later.

Listing all safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast require a three-digit code read from left to right. However, if a clue shows a leading zero, enter the single digit. The clue to crack it is usually nearby, but not always obvious.

Below is the list of safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast, along with where to find them and how their clues are uncovered.

Plenty of safes turn up mid-mission with their clues close by, but the ones out in the open world may take extra effort (Image via Techland)

1) Musician safe – 02-02-19

Location: Abandoned Musician Basement, north of the Vanity Store in the Villa Area.

Abandoned Musician Basement, north of the Vanity Store in the Villa Area. Clue: Found on a Bloody Rabbits poster.

2) Love Letter safe – 11-14-20

Location: Locked kitchen accessed via an open window.

Locked kitchen accessed via an open window. Clue: Hidden behind a picture of a dog. Smash the frame to reveal it.

3) Chief Engineer’s safe – 27-01-15

Location: Chief Engineer’s Office.

Chief Engineer’s Office. Clue: Uncovered during the Hydro-Puzzle Quest.

4) Experiment on the Infected safe – 15-22-40

Location: Lab space with infected notes.

Lab space with infected notes. Clue: Shine your UV torch on the whiteboard to reveal three sums.

5) Passport Office safe – 11-51-16

Location: Town Hall.

Town Hall. Clue: Found by matching the room numbers for the passport office (115–116).

6) Supermarket Parcel locker – 65-63-35

Location: Villa Area, Nate Market.

Villa Area, Nate Market. Clue: Found on a note inside a nearby train carriage.

7) Hydro Puzzle / Incident Report safe – 27-01-06

Location: Iris’s House / Robbers’ Hideout, during the Last Wish Quest.

Iris’s House / Robbers’ Hideout, during the Last Wish Quest. Clue: Found in the nearby incident report note.

8) Hydro Puzzle / Debt Repaid safe – 21-69-35

Location: Locker to the left, accessed with a UV light.

9) Life After Life safe – 12-25-55

Location: Office area.

Office area. Clue: Directly noted in documents within the same room.

10) Emil’s Brik School / Cable Guy safe – 05-40-90

Location: School Safe, inside a Dark Zone.

School Safe, inside a Dark Zone. Clue: Translated from binary code written on the whiteboard next to the safe.

11) Last Wish safe – 20-07-06

Location: Shop with two safes on the table and use the one on the left.

Shop with two safes on the table and use the one on the left. Clue: Taken from the grandchild’s birthday on a note.

12) Hotel safe – 07-06-01

Location: Northernmost hotel in Old Town.

Northernmost hotel in Old Town. Clue: The code is based on counting the number of pencils, books, and TVs in the room.

Tips for tracking safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Safes tied to quests usually have the clue nearby, so those are harder to miss. The trickier ones are in exploration areas like narrow streets or cluttered interiors, where it’s easy to forget the exact location.

Gameplay still from Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

A good habit is to drop a custom marker on your map when you spot a safe, but don’t have the code yet, as it saves you from running in circles later.

