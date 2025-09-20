All Safe Codes in Dying Light: The Beast

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:57 GMT
Dying Light: The Beast is the third instalment in the series (Image via Techland)
Dying Light: The Beast is the third instalment in the series (Image via Techland)

Locating the safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast is one of those little side activities that never really loses its charm. Safes can be found out of sight all throughout Castor Woods. They can be found hidden in basements, offices, hotels, and even supermarkets. In general, opening them will net you valuables, cash, or sometimes unique items.

Ad

That said, here is a list of safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast, including where to find the safe and how the code is discovered.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more details on Safe Codes in Dying Light: The Beast will be added later.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Listing all safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast require a three-digit code read from left to right. However, if a clue shows a leading zero, enter the single digit. The clue to crack it is usually nearby, but not always obvious.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is the list of safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast, along with where to find them and how their clues are uncovered.

Plenty of safes turn up mid-mission with their clues close by, but the ones out in the open world may take extra effort (Image via Techland)
Plenty of safes turn up mid-mission with their clues close by, but the ones out in the open world may take extra effort (Image via Techland)

1) Musician safe – 02-02-19

Ad
  • Location: Abandoned Musician Basement, north of the Vanity Store in the Villa Area.
  • Clue: Found on a Bloody Rabbits poster.

Also read: All difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast

2) Love Letter safe – 11-14-20

  • Location: Locked kitchen accessed via an open window.
  • Clue: Hidden behind a picture of a dog. Smash the frame to reveal it.

3) Chief Engineer’s safe – 27-01-15

  • Location: Chief Engineer’s Office.
  • Clue: Uncovered during the Hydro-Puzzle Quest.
Ad

4) Experiment on the Infected safe – 15-22-40

  • Location: Lab space with infected notes.
  • Clue: Shine your UV torch on the whiteboard to reveal three sums.

5) Passport Office safe – 11-51-16

  • Location: Town Hall.
  • Clue: Found by matching the room numbers for the passport office (115–116).

6) Supermarket Parcel locker – 65-63-35

  • Location: Villa Area, Nate Market.
  • Clue: Found on a note inside a nearby train carriage.

7) Hydro Puzzle / Incident Report safe – 27-01-06

Ad
  • Location: Iris’s House / Robbers’ Hideout, during the Last Wish Quest.
  • Clue: Found in the nearby incident report note.

8) Hydro Puzzle / Debt Repaid safe – 21-69-35

  • Location: Locker to the left, accessed with a UV light.

9) Life After Life safe – 12-25-55

  • Location: Office area.
  • Clue: Directly noted in documents within the same room.

10) Emil’s Brik School / Cable Guy safe – 05-40-90

  • Location: School Safe, inside a Dark Zone.
  • Clue: Translated from binary code written on the whiteboard next to the safe.
Ad

11) Last Wish safe – 20-07-06

  • Location: Shop with two safes on the table and use the one on the left.
  • Clue: Taken from the grandchild’s birthday on a note.

12) Hotel safe – 07-06-01

  • Location: Northernmost hotel in Old Town.
  • Clue: The code is based on counting the number of pencils, books, and TVs in the room.

Tips for tracking safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Safes tied to quests usually have the clue nearby, so those are harder to miss. The trickier ones are in exploration areas like narrow streets or cluttered interiors, where it’s easy to forget the exact location.

Ad
Gameplay still from Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)
Gameplay still from Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

A good habit is to drop a custom marker on your map when you spot a safe, but don’t have the code yet, as it saves you from running in circles later.

Ad

For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rishi Pallav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications