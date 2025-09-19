How to do duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast

A new duplication glitch has surfaced in Dying Light: The Beast, similar to its predecessor, allowing players to acquire unlimited ammo, Medkits, and other items. To perform this glitch, you must follow specific steps, but it cannot be done solo. At least one friend is required.Since the game supports co-op but not right from the start, you need to progress through the campaign until the co-op feature becomes available. Once unlocked, you and a friend can easily use this glitch to duplicate items.Although exploiting glitches is generally not recommended, this one does not affect other players’ experience, so it is relatively harmless and can even be fun to try. However, in the previous Dying Light title, a similar glitch was quickly patched, so it is likely that this one will also be fixed soon.This article will outline the steps to perform the duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast.Steps to perform the duplication glitch in Dying Light: The BeastThe duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast is fairly easy to perform, but it requires precise timing and good coordination. Although the step itself is simple, the success rate without proper cooperation is almost zero. As mentioned earlier, this glitch cannot be done solo. You will need at least one friend, and clear communication between both of you is crucial since pinpoint timing is essential.To perform the glitch and acquire unlimited items, follow these steps:Start a game with at least one teammate.Drop the item you want to duplicate on the ground.Both players must attempt to pick up the item at the exact same time.If done correctly, the item will be duplicated.For example, if you drop a single Medkit and both of you pick it up simultaneously, you will still have your Medkit, while your teammate will also have a copy of the same Medkit. You can repeat this process as many times as you want to build an unlimited supply of items.The key is timing, and if you and your teammate are even slightly off, the glitch will not work. Fortunately, there is no time limit, so you can keep trying until you get it right. A pro tip is to use voice chat, as coordinating without it makes the glitch nearly impossible to pull off.Also read: Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life walkthroughBefore attempting the glitch, you must first unlock the co-op feature. This becomes available as you progress through the campaign. Once you complete the second quest, Safe Haven, co-op play will be unlocked. After that, you can team up with your friends and try out the glitch.For the latest Dying Light: The Beast news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Best Dying Light The Beast graphics settings for mid-range GPUsAll DL: The Beast graphics settings and controlsHow to claim the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in DL: The BeastIs DL: The Beast Deluxe Edition worth buying?