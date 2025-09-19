How to do duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 19, 2025 19:12 GMT
Exploring the duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

A new duplication glitch has surfaced in Dying Light: The Beast, similar to its predecessor, allowing players to acquire unlimited ammo, Medkits, and other items. To perform this glitch, you must follow specific steps, but it cannot be done solo. At least one friend is required.

Since the game supports co-op but not right from the start, you need to progress through the campaign until the co-op feature becomes available. Once unlocked, you and a friend can easily use this glitch to duplicate items.

Although exploiting glitches is generally not recommended, this one does not affect other players’ experience, so it is relatively harmless and can even be fun to try. However, in the previous Dying Light title, a similar glitch was quickly patched, so it is likely that this one will also be fixed soon.

This article will outline the steps to perform the duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast.

Steps to perform the duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast

The duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast is fairly easy to perform, but it requires precise timing and good coordination. Although the step itself is simple, the success rate without proper cooperation is almost zero.

As mentioned earlier, this glitch cannot be done solo. You will need at least one friend, and clear communication between both of you is crucial since pinpoint timing is essential.

To perform the glitch and acquire unlimited items, follow these steps:

  1. Start a game with at least one teammate.
  2. Drop the item you want to duplicate on the ground.
  3. Both players must attempt to pick up the item at the exact same time.
  4. If done correctly, the item will be duplicated.
For example, if you drop a single Medkit and both of you pick it up simultaneously, you will still have your Medkit, while your teammate will also have a copy of the same Medkit. You can repeat this process as many times as you want to build an unlimited supply of items.

The key is timing, and if you and your teammate are even slightly off, the glitch will not work. Fortunately, there is no time limit, so you can keep trying until you get it right. A pro tip is to use voice chat, as coordinating without it makes the glitch nearly impossible to pull off.

Also read: Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life walkthrough

Before attempting the glitch, you must first unlock the co-op feature. This becomes available as you progress through the campaign. Once you complete the second quest, Safe Haven, co-op play will be unlocked. After that, you can team up with your friends and try out the glitch.

For the latest Dying Light: The Beast news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
