Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life walkthrough 

Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life is a story quest that prompts Kyle to explore the valley. He is tasked with investigating two points of interest: one is a small settlement where smoke has been spotted, while the other is the Town Hall where allies are expected to reside. At this point, the map is totally greyed out, and no safe zones are unlocked. This means that you must tread carefully while making your way to both objectives.
This article will guide you through the Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life main story quest.
Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life guide
Investigate the smoke
For the first section of this quest, you must head out from any of the windows of the Monastery and open your map. Out of the two objectives, head to the closest one to investigate smoke from a small settlement. You can run there on foot, but avoid getting caught off guard by any infected zombies around you.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
After crossing a small waterbody, you will reach the settlement where many biters will be standing ominously. Avoid them and head inside through the small gap above the mental fence as shown above. Inside the house, Kyle will have a brief conversation with a survivor and immediately come out.
Head to the Town Hall
For the second part of Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life quest, you can head straight toward the town from this settlement on foot. However, a car is available close by if you want to put your driving skills to the test. Before you set off, ensure your car GPS and other gameplay controls are optimized.
Fuel will be very scarce, so do not expect to be inside the vehicle for long. Once you reach the outskirts of the town, climb up any building to reach its roof and slowly make your way towards the objective by using Kyle's parkour skills. When you reach the marked objective, you will find a large metal gate obstructing the entrance of the Town Hall. Climb it and jump to the other side.
Clear the Town Hall
A cutscene will play as soon as you head inside through the main door, showing Kyle pick up a pistol from a dead body. After this cutscene, if you intend to put the pistol to use, equip it from the inventory. Inside the Town Hall, you will be asked to clear out the infected zombies. Kill each one of them to proceed to the next cutscene.
Beat the Chimera, Defect
Breaking through the window pane of the Town Hall, a new Chimera titled Defect will jump in. This is your second named boss fight, and it can put you through a good challenge if you aren't careful. This Chimera likes to utilize ground stomp attacks that can knock you down. It is best to try to maintain a safe distance while chipping away at its health bar.
If you manage to fill your Beast Meter, get up close and start throwing punches straight at him. Unsurprisingly, our protagonist, Kyle Crane, will overcome the Defect and take him down. After this, talk to the residents, who will inform you about their Sheriff.
Find the Sheriff
Apparently, the Sheriff hasn't returned after setting out to repair the power supply for UV lights. Head back to the courtyard where you fought the Chimera and climb up the structure that leads to the bell tower of this hall. At this point, you can utilize the new beast skill point you acquired from Defect.
Climb up the building and then the stairs to find a wounded ranger, who will give you the Sheriff's location. Climb up the hatch close to this ranger and make your way to the top of the tower. This is where you will meet the Sheriff, who will ask you to help her fix the power.
Restore the power
During the last objective of Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life quest, use the zipline to head down and go inside the room on your left. Kill the zombie at the door, along with any infected slowly sneaking behind you. This is important, as you must lockpick the door to enter.
This room will require Kyle to turn on a machine; however, some complications will force him to manually run a power line. Grab the cable from the box close by and start heading towards the small vent in the top corner of the room.
Jump out and slowly make your way towards the tower where the Sheriff is waiting. Use the window sills, giant clock hands, and the ledges to make your way to the top and attach the cable to the plug behind Sheriff, who now introduces herself as Florence. After this, a long cutscene will play, which eventually concludes Dying Light: The Beast Life after Life story quest.
For more coverage on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:
- How to unlock co-op in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to heal in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to save the game in Dying Light: The Beast?
- All active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.