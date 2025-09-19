All active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Techland has hidden numerous active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast. Camouflaged beneath the official trailers, tutorials, and other promotional content, discovering and using these codes will allow you to get your hands on some unique, limited-time items in the game.

In this article, we will explore all the active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.

Active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast explored

As of September 19, 2025, Dying Light: The Beast has officially gone live for all regions across the globe. On that note, you can now apply all of the active Docket Codes that have been released across official platforms. Once done, you will unlock unique cosmetics and items that will be available for a limited time period.

That said, here is a detailed list of the different active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast:

924E-D10C-A875

CH-29-600623-34

T1701

3 5 7 9 11

SP 02 41 07

Xiaoheihe

Ewa

HalvaLover

TCR 10-09 18:37:11

4 8 15 16 23 42

EDGAR

321BCR

WASD

GUTTENTAGHERRBOBER

DOCKETCODE

THEULTIMATESURVIVOR

4ff1-42d7-8c8b

23D4-CEEB-AA27

1984R101P24601

NIGHT

How to use Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Now that you have access to a list of Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast, it is imperative that you know how you can use them and unlock the different goodies that are up for grabs.

To use the Docket Codes in the game, you can follow our step-by-step guide below:

Open the official Docket code website for Dying Light (dockets.dyinglight.com)

If you already have an account, sign in. If not, proceed to create your account and link it to the platform where you have purchased the game.

Next up, proceed to the redemption section and enter the code.

Upon doing so, your code will get activated, and you will receive the rewards subsequently in your game.

It is essential to note that players must link their accounts to the platform where they purchased the game. Failure to do so will result in an error when trying to redeem any of the active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast.

That's everything that you need to know about the Active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast.

