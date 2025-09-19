Dying Light: The Beast Twitch Drops - All rewards, schedule, and how to get

To celebrate the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, Techland has announced Twitch drops to reward fans for tuning in to their favorite streamer who are checking out the latest open-world survival horror adventure. Since these rewards include tangible in-game goodies like weapons instead of mere cosmetics, fans should not miss the first wave of rewards.
Here's everything to know about the latest Dying Light: The Beast Twitch Drops for September 2025. Read on to know more.
Dying Light: The Beast Twitch Drops rewards and schedule
There are three unique rewards available for Twitch Drops, each unlocking upon watching streamers broadcasting Dying Light: The Beast for varying periods of time:
- Watch for 20 minutes and claim The Slicer knife
- Watch for 1 hour and claim the Code Orange vehicle
- Watch for 2 hours and claim the Blue Heat assault rifle
A melee weapon and a ranged firearm should help diversify the player's kit further, while the free vehicle would be a great addition to their roster if they do not have any of the more expensive editions besides the Standard Edition.
The Twitch rewards for the game are live from its launch until:
- Pacific Time (PT): September 26, 2025, at 6.30 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): September 26, 2025, at 7.30 pm
- Central Time (CT): September 26, 2025, at 8.30 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): September 26, 2025, at 9.30 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): September 27, 2025, at 2.30 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 27, 2025, at 3.30 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 27, 2025, at 4.30 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): September 27, 2025, at 7 am
- China Standard Time (CST): September 27, 2025, at 9.30 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): September 27, 2025, at 10.30 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 27, 2025, at 11.30 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 27, 2025, at 1.30 pm
How to get Dying Light: The Beast Twitch Drops
To get these rewards in-game, players must link their Twitch to their Pilgrim Outpost (formerly Techland.gg) account. Here are the steps:
- Sign in to Twitch
- Click the profile avatar on the right side of the screen and select Drops & Rewards
- Check for Dying Light: The Beast under the Open Drop Campaigns
- Select the Connect button to open the link to Pilgrim Outpost
- Link the Twitch account to the Techland account
- Watch the streams and obtain the rewards in the Twitch inventory
- Once eligible, select Claim Now to redeem them
- Boot up Dying Light: The Beast and sign in with the Pilgrim Outpost account
- Head to the in-game stash to obtain the rewards
Note that players must unlock the stash via story progression. The first one becomes available during the second story mission, Safe Haven.
Dying Light: The Beast is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
