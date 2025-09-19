If you're pushing through the campaign, it is imperative that you know how to save the game in Dying Light: The Beast. Luckily, Techlands' brand-new action-packed horror title implements an auto-save function, and it does a lot of the work for you, without requiring any manual intervention.In this article, we will explore everything that you need to know about saving and accessing your game files in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more. Exploring the auto-save function in Dying Light: The BeastAs stated above, DLTB uses an auto-save feature. With cloud and local saves enabled, the game automatically proceeds to save all your progress as you push through the campaign. The auto-save function is triggered every time you do something notable and periodically. This includes tracking all XP that you gain, every new skill that you earn, each zombie that you kill, and all the main and side quests that you complete within the title, and so on. Furthermore, with cloud saves enabled, you can access these game files from any computer, provided you log in with the account using which you have progressed. Read more: All active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The BeastLocating the Saved Files locationIn case you feel like you need to make a manual backup of the Saved Files for Dying Light: The Beast, it is important that you know where you can find these on your computer. Since the game is available on Steam, you can follow this directory address to immediately locate the files:C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\userdata\\[Steam ID]\\3008130\\remote\\out\\saveTo back up the files, simply copy the entire '3008130' folder and keep it safe in an external hard drive or storage option of your choice. Also read: DL: The Beast Twitch Drops - All rewards, schedule, and how to getThat's everything that you need to know about how you can save and keep backups of your progress in Dying Light: The Beast. The devs have saved players a lot of trouble by implementing an extremely effective auto-save function, and the community definitely appreciates such a fantastic quality-of-life addition to the title.If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related content below:Best DL: The Beast graphics settings for mid-range GPUsAll DL: The Beast graphics settings and controlsHow to claim the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in DL: The BeastIs DL: The Beast Deluxe Edition worth buying?