Best PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast

Optimizing some of the settings in Dying Light: The Beast will ensure a smooth experience in your journey across the zombie-infested Castor Woods. Thanks to Techland using an upgraded version of their proprietary C-Engine, the game performs as good as it looks. Tweaking some of the basic and advanced visual parameters will only make things more stable, especially on mid-range or older systems.
Here’s a detailed PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best PC optimization settings for Dying Light: The Beast
You can tweak a wide range of basic and advanced settings in Dying Light: The Beast to get the desired performance. Refer to the following table to make the adjustments:
Basic settings
Also read: All skills in Dying Light: The Beast
Advanced video settings
The 1440p resolution with high settings can only be achieved with an 80 or 90 series GPU. Regardless, the game is quite stable, so you should get smooth frame rates with minimal performance dips. Enable the Ultra Performance upscaler quality or turn off the motion blur if you do encounter any lag or stutters. You can also enable DLSS Frame Generation if you have an RTX 40 series GPU.
Best gameplay settings for Dying Light: The Beast
Aside from graphics, Dying Light: The Beast features HUD and other settings that you can tweak to improve your gameplay. From auto sprint to jump type, you can adjust them to master the parkour and other elements in the game.
Here are some of the settings that will help new players get accustomed to the chaos of Castor Woods:
- Enable Hints: On
- Swap Weapon: On
- Head Bob Reduction: 0
- Auto Sprint: On
- Monkey Bar Auto-Jump: On
- Auto Ledge Grab: On
- Jump Type: Standard
- Car GPS System: On
Important HUD settings
- Player Health Bar: On
- Staminda Bar: On
- Hitmark: On
- Grappling Hook Crosshair: Dynamic
- Recognition Arc: Dynamic
- Co-Op Player Icons: On
As specified, these settings are generally useful for beginners. Veterans from the Dying Light franchise can turn them off for more realism.
Check out our other articles from this title:
- How to fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to heal in Dying Light: The Beast
- How to unlock co-op in Dying Light: The Beast
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.