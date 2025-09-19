Best PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 19, 2025 12:55 GMT
Dying Light: The Beast trailer snippet
This guide will help you optimize Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Optimizing some of the settings in Dying Light: The Beast will ensure a smooth experience in your journey across the zombie-infested Castor Woods. Thanks to Techland using an upgraded version of their proprietary C-Engine, the game performs as good as it looks. Tweaking some of the basic and advanced visual parameters will only make things more stable, especially on mid-range or older systems.

Ad

Here’s a detailed PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best PC optimization settings for Dying Light: The Beast

Adjust these settings to get better performance (Image via Techland)
Adjust these settings to get better performance (Image via Techland)

You can tweak a wide range of basic and advanced settings in Dying Light: The Beast to get the desired performance. Refer to the following table to make the adjustments:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Basic settings

Settings

Low

Medium

High

Monitor

Monitor 0

Monitor 0

Monitor 0

Window Mode

Fullscreen

Fullscreen

Fullscreen

Resolution

1920x1080 (16:9)

1920x1080/ 2560x1440

2560x1440

HDR

Off

Off

Off

Vertical Synchronization

Off

Off

Off

Safezone Calibration

100

100

100

Dynamic Resolution Scaling

On (if available)

Off

Off

Target FPS

60

60

60

Upscaler Type

DLSS/ FSR (depending on your GPU)

DLSS/ FSR

DLSS/ FSR

Upscaler Quality

Performance

Quality

Quality

Sharpness

30

50

50

Latency Reduction

Off

Off

Off

Frame Generation

Off

Off

Off

Frame Generation Ratio

1

1

1

Field of View

77

77

77

Ad

Also read: All skills in Dying Light: The Beast

Advanced video settings

Settings

Low

Medium

High

Glow

Off

On

On

Light Streaks

Off

On

On

Lens Flare

Off

On

On

Chromatic Aberration

Off

On

On

Film Grain Effect

Off

On

On

Motion Blur Effect

0-25

100

100

Renderer Mode

D3D12

D3D12

D3D12

Asynchronous Compute

On

On

On

Texture Quality

Medium

High

High

LOD Quality

Medium

High

High

LOD Range Multiplier

75-100

140

140

Motion Blur Quality

Low

High

High

Particles Quality

Medium

High

High

Sun Shadows Quality

Medium

High

High

Contact Shadows Quality

Low

Very High

Very High

Ambient Occlusion Quality

Low

High

High

Global Illumination Quality

Medium

High

High

Reflections Quality

Low

High

High

Flashlight Quality

Medium

High

High

Fog Quality

Medium

High

High

Postprocess Quality

Medium

High

High

Ad

The 1440p resolution with high settings can only be achieved with an 80 or 90 series GPU. Regardless, the game is quite stable, so you should get smooth frame rates with minimal performance dips. Enable the Ultra Performance upscaler quality or turn off the motion blur if you do encounter any lag or stutters. You can also enable DLSS Frame Generation if you have an RTX 40 series GPU.

Best gameplay settings for Dying Light: The Beast

Tweak these settings to improve your gameplay (Image via Techland)
Tweak these settings to improve your gameplay (Image via Techland)

Aside from graphics, Dying Light: The Beast features HUD and other settings that you can tweak to improve your gameplay. From auto sprint to jump type, you can adjust them to master the parkour and other elements in the game.

Ad

Here are some of the settings that will help new players get accustomed to the chaos of Castor Woods:

  • Enable Hints: On
  • Swap Weapon: On
  • Head Bob Reduction: 0
  • Auto Sprint: On
  • Monkey Bar Auto-Jump: On
  • Auto Ledge Grab: On
  • Jump Type: Standard
  • Car GPS System: On

Important HUD settings

  • Player Health Bar: On
  • Staminda Bar: On
  • Hitmark: On
  • Grappling Hook Crosshair: Dynamic
  • Recognition Arc: Dynamic
  • Co-Op Player Icons: On

As specified, these settings are generally useful for beginners. Veterans from the Dying Light franchise can turn them off for more realism.

Ad

Check out our other articles from this title:

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications