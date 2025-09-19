Best PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast

Optimizing some of the settings in Dying Light: The Beast will ensure a smooth experience in your journey across the zombie-infested Castor Woods. Thanks to Techland using an upgraded version of their proprietary C-Engine, the game performs as good as it looks. Tweaking some of the basic and advanced visual parameters will only make things more stable, especially on mid-range or older systems.

Here’s a detailed PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best PC optimization settings for Dying Light: The Beast

Adjust these settings to get better performance (Image via Techland)

You can tweak a wide range of basic and advanced settings in Dying Light: The Beast to get the desired performance. Refer to the following table to make the adjustments:

Basic settings

Settings Low Medium High Monitor Monitor 0 Monitor 0 Monitor 0 Window Mode Fullscreen Fullscreen Fullscreen Resolution 1920x1080 (16:9) 1920x1080/ 2560x1440 2560x1440 HDR Off Off Off Vertical Synchronization Off Off Off Safezone Calibration 100 100 100 Dynamic Resolution Scaling On (if available) Off Off Target FPS 60 60 60 Upscaler Type DLSS/ FSR (depending on your GPU) DLSS/ FSR DLSS/ FSR Upscaler Quality Performance Quality Quality Sharpness 30 50 50 Latency Reduction Off Off Off Frame Generation Off Off Off Frame Generation Ratio 1 1 1 Field of View 77 77 77

Advanced video settings

Settings Low Medium High Glow Off On On Light Streaks Off On On Lens Flare Off On On Chromatic Aberration Off On On Film Grain Effect Off On On Motion Blur Effect 0-25 100 100 Renderer Mode D3D12 D3D12 D3D12 Asynchronous Compute On On On Texture Quality Medium High High LOD Quality Medium High High LOD Range Multiplier 75-100 140 140 Motion Blur Quality Low High High Particles Quality Medium High High Sun Shadows Quality Medium High High Contact Shadows Quality Low Very High Very High Ambient Occlusion Quality Low High High Global Illumination Quality Medium High High Reflections Quality Low High High Flashlight Quality Medium High High Fog Quality Medium High High Postprocess Quality Medium High High

The 1440p resolution with high settings can only be achieved with an 80 or 90 series GPU. Regardless, the game is quite stable, so you should get smooth frame rates with minimal performance dips. Enable the Ultra Performance upscaler quality or turn off the motion blur if you do encounter any lag or stutters. You can also enable DLSS Frame Generation if you have an RTX 40 series GPU.

Best gameplay settings for Dying Light: The Beast

Tweak these settings to improve your gameplay (Image via Techland)

Aside from graphics, Dying Light: The Beast features HUD and other settings that you can tweak to improve your gameplay. From auto sprint to jump type, you can adjust them to master the parkour and other elements in the game.

Here are some of the settings that will help new players get accustomed to the chaos of Castor Woods:

Enable Hints: On

Swap Weapon: On

Head Bob Reduction: 0

Auto Sprint: On

Monkey Bar Auto-Jump: On

Auto Ledge Grab: On

Jump Type: Standard

Car GPS System: On

Important HUD settings

Player Health Bar: On

Staminda Bar: On

Hitmark: On

Grappling Hook Crosshair: Dynamic

Recognition Arc: Dynamic

Co-Op Player Icons: On

As specified, these settings are generally useful for beginners. Veterans from the Dying Light franchise can turn them off for more realism.

Akash Paul



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

