How to fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast

Numerous players want to know how they can fast-travel in Dying Light: The Beast. Unfortunately, unlike Dying Light 2, the latest rendition of the title does not offer any fast travel elements. Techland's brand-new horror is all about intentional exploration, and in our opinion, it's quite fitting to the game's theme.

Ad

In this article, we will explore why fast travel was not included in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.

Why is there no fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast?

The lack of fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast feels like an intentional mechanic in the game. In the latest rendition of the horror title, players are incentivized and urged to explore the entire map on foot. Unlike Dying Light 2, which had quite an expansive map and the option to fast travel using the metro, DL: The Beast, in contrast, has a smaller and denser map design.

Ad

Trending

Naturally, it is much easier to travel on foot and explore the entire region. Despite lacking an option to fast travel to places, the game does offer a plethora of movement tech that allows you to parkour through streets and buildings, and better yet, use vehicles to move around the entire map. The whole experience is similar to what we had in the first rendition of Dying Light, but in a much smoother and streamlined fashion.

Ad

Parkour in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Check out: All active Docket Codes in Dying Light: The Beast

Ad

Advantages of manual travel in Dying Light: The Beast

As stated above, not having fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast forces players to opt for manual travelling across the entire map. Now this isn't a bad thing at all. As you explore the entirety of Castor Woods on foot, you discover unique trails, shortcuts, and rooftop access points, all of which aid in improving your map knowledge in the game.

Ad

This further helps you quickly traverse through chokepoints and other tough spots when you are targeted by Volatiles. You further gain a ton of XP as you perform parkour and use unique movement techs to traverse across terrain.

Last but not least, if running feels like a chore, you will get access to vehicles, which will help you easily move through the city.

Also read: How to heal in Dying Light: The Beast

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast. For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.