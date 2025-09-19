Knowing how to heal in Dying Light: The Beast is quite crucial. The amount of action that you have to partake in this game might leave you scathed, and that could be quite detrimental when it comes to completing missions within the title. Naturally, if you know how to heal, it's going to help you keep your HP topped up and allow you to seamlessly carry on with your journey.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can heal in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.
A guide to heal in Dying Light: The Beast
To heal in Dying Light, you will need to craft a bandage in the game. When used, bandages will replenish your health. Now, to craft it, you will require access to the following items in the game:
- 3x Rags
- 1x Alcohol
You can get your hands on both Rags and Alcohol by simply looting crates and other lootboxes that are scattered around the map. These are commonly available items, and you can easily find them in-game.
Once you get access to these items, you can follow these steps to make bandages in the game:
- First and foremost, open up your inventory by pressing the 'Tab' key on your computer or the designated key on your console.
- Next, go to the 'Crafting' tab.
- Here, you will find a recipe to craft a 'Bandage'
- Gather the above-mentioned number of Rags and Alcohol, and proceed to click on the 'Craft' button.
- Once done, you will have one Bandage in your inventory.
- Now, go to your inventory and locate the Bandage tab in the item slot. Click on this item.
Upon doing so, you will effectively heal in Dying Light: The Beast. Alternatively, you can also use consumables to temporarily boost your health in the game.
That's everything that you need to heal in DL: The Beast.
