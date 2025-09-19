How to heal in Dying Light: The Beast

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 19, 2025 05:34 GMT
heal in dying light: the beast
Staying healed up will help you fight zombies in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Knowing how to heal in Dying Light: The Beast is quite crucial. The amount of action that you have to partake in this game might leave you scathed, and that could be quite detrimental when it comes to completing missions within the title. Naturally, if you know how to heal, it's going to help you keep your HP topped up and allow you to seamlessly carry on with your journey.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can heal in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.

A guide to heal in Dying Light: The Beast

To heal in Dying Light, you will need to craft a bandage in the game. When used, bandages will replenish your health. Now, to craft it, you will require access to the following items in the game:

  • 3x Rags
  • 1x Alcohol

You can get your hands on both Rags and Alcohol by simply looting crates and other lootboxes that are scattered around the map. These are commonly available items, and you can easily find them in-game.

Crafting bandages (Image via Techland)
Crafting bandages (Image via Techland)

Once you get access to these items, you can follow these steps to make bandages in the game:

  • First and foremost, open up your inventory by pressing the 'Tab' key on your computer or the designated key on your console.
  • Next, go to the 'Crafting' tab.
  • Here, you will find a recipe to craft a 'Bandage'
  • Gather the above-mentioned number of Rags and Alcohol, and proceed to click on the 'Craft' button.
  • Once done, you will have one Bandage in your inventory.
  • Now, go to your inventory and locate the Bandage tab in the item slot. Click on this item.
Upon doing so, you will effectively heal in Dying Light: The Beast. Alternatively, you can also use consumables to temporarily boost your health in the game.

Using bandages to heal (Image via Techland)
Using bandages to heal (Image via Techland)

That's everything that you need to heal in DL: The Beast.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Edited by Jay Sarma
bell-icon Manage notifications